WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals have released reliever Jeremy Jeffress, the team announced Sunday. The veteran right-hander was signed to a minor league deal in February and expected to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Instead the Nationals cut him after 13 days, raising questions about why this decision was made with three weeks left in spring training.
When asked to explain the move Sunday morning, General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement: “He was released for personnel reasons.” A team spokeswoman said the Nationals could not expand on that. When reached by text message Sunday afternoon, Jeffress did not divulge how the team explained its decision to him. He did say the reason the team gave him was “not true” — without clarifying what that reason was — and expressed frustration with how the situation was handled.
The right-hander did not get a guaranteed contract this winter despite coming off a strong year with the Chicago Cubs. Jeffress, 33, finished with a 1.54 ERA in 23 1/3 innings and notched eight saves. Now, with less than a month before the regular season, he is back among the many experienced relievers still looking for a club. He did not appear in an exhibition for Washington before it cut him.
The Nationals had signed Jeffress to potentially deepen the back end of their bullpen. They did so with knowledge of Jeffress’s history of off-field issues.
Since he was drafted in 2006, Jeffress has faced two criminal charges and two MLB-imposed suspensions. He was suspended in 2007 and 2009 for violating Minor League Baseball’s program for drugs of abuse (not performance-enhancing substances). In January 2012, while pitching for the Kansas City Royals, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage.
In the wake of that arrest, Jeffress described the incident as an argument with his girlfriend. She later dropped the charges, and he was sentenced to 20 hours of community service. In 2016, while with the Milwaukee Brewers, he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.
After the Nationals added Jeffress on Feb. 22, Manager Dave Martinez spoke of Jeffress’s character and “spunk” on the mound. Martinez was not asked to specifically address Jeffress’s past suspensions, domestic violence charge or DWI arrest, or what the team’s background check looked like. Martinez spoke with reporters Sunday morning before Jeffress’s release was public knowledge.
About 45 minutes later, Jeffress tweeted that his former agent “jus ruined my life. I’ve been nothing but a great friend and client to him. For over 10 years. Thanks buddy.” Later in the afternoon, Jeffress tweeted: “I’m not what they say I am, I’m what God says! I don’t deserve this false negativity!”
He is now represented by Roc Nation Sports, and his current agent did not respond to requests for comment Sunday. His former agent also did not answer messages requesting comment on Jeffress’s initial tweet about him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.