The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season just as the team gears up for a final playoff push.
Thomas suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Washington’s win at Las Vegas on Sunday when Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue went low for a block. The team initially feared Thomas might have sustained significant damage to his knee, but an MRI taken Monday produced better-than-expected results, according to coach Ron Rivera. The imaging did not show an ACL tear, Rivera said, but it was unclear the extent of the injury.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Thomas is still seeking multiple doctors’ opinions to determine the severity of his injury. But because this is his second time on IR this season, after he missed six games with a hamstring injury, his season is over.
“I think the thing you got to be careful with is bringing a guy like him back too soon,” Rivera said. “We’ve been fortunate ... and talking to the doctors and listening to the doctors, for the most part so far, we felt this was probably the best move for him going forward more than it is anything else. And this really is about the player’s welfare going forward.”
Thomas, who was seen leaving the team’s training facility Wednesday morning with a brace wrapped around his left leg and using the aid of crutches, totaled 18 catches for 196 and three touchdowns in six games this season.
Without him, Washington will rely on Ricky Seals-Jones, rookie John Bates and first-year player Sammis Reyes to fill the void at tight end.
“We know what Ricky can do and what Ricky’s skill set is,” Rivera said. “We know the strength of John’s game as well. And Sammis continues to be a work in progress, but he’s done some really good things from the tape that we have on these guys. So we feel good and comfortable with these three guys.”
To fill Thomas’ roster spot, Washington activated running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad, providing the team more insurance at running back. J.D. McKissic is recovering from a concussion and Wendell Smallwood, who was elevated last Sunday, is “a little sore,” Rivera said.
“We had to be careful with it. We’ve got to cover ourselves,” he said. “Jonathan is a guy that was here, is a guy that’s well-liked, a smart guy, understands the game. So having him around is good.”
Washington’s list of injuries to key players has been extensive for much of the season. This week, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis was placed in the concussion protocol and linebacker Khaleke Hudson was placed on IR with an ankle injury. Safety Landon Collins, who missed the Raiders game with a foot injury, worked with trainers on a side field while the rest of the team practiced Wednesday. Rivera indicated Monday that Collins had a shot to return this week.
Defensive end Sweat goes on COVID-19 list
The Washington Football Team was optimistic it might get one of its star defensive ends back for a critical stretch to close the season. Instead, the team learned it will have to wait a bit longer.
Montez Sweat, who was on injured reserve because of a fractured jaw, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced. The team did not say whether he tested positive or was deemed a close contact to someone who did.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Sweat is unvaccinated, which means he will miss at least five days (if a close contact) but possibly 10 or more days (if he tested positive).
That rules him out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. If he tested positive, his minimum 10-day quarantine would end the day before Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But NFL protocols require symptomatic individuals to complete a ramp-up period before returning fully to practice or games, and Sweat will have missed more than a month of practice by that point because of his time on injured reserve.
Sweat said in June that he “probably won’t get vaccinated” and that “I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”
The third-year defensive end suffered a fractured jaw late in Washington’s loss to the Denver Broncos and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13. On Monday, Rivera expressed optimism that Sweat would get medical clearance to return to practice this week.
But his extended absence will mean more time for second-year defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams, who have started in place of Sweat and Chase Young, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 10.
