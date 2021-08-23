The Washington Football Team’s line at wide receiver during individual drills was noticeably shorter Monday than it had been all training camp. The team had released Steven Sims Jr., whose strong start to camp had faded in recent weeks, earlier in the day; held out rookie Dyami Brown with what coach Ron Rivera described as a minor illness; and kept Curtis Samuel on the side field to work with the trainers.
The team cut Sims, once a competitor for the backup slot receiver/returner role, to clear a roster spot for offensive tackle David Sharpe, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move was the latest pruning of the position that has been one of the most competitive during camp, and it leaves 10 receivers competing for six or seven spots.
There are three locks (Terry McLaurin, Samuel, Brown), two near-locks (Adam Humphries, Cam Sims) and five on the bubble (DeAndre Carter, Dax Milne, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright and Tony Brown).
Rivera said the team released Sims early Monday — ahead of a 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to reduce the roster from 85 to 80 — to give him a head start on finding a new team, as it did for receiver Kelvin Harmon last week.
“It’s a very good room, and we have a lot of guys that we have to see,” Rivera said.
This week, Rivera changed the team’s practice schedule and installed a game plan to use the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday as a simulation for the regular season. The shift was noticeable in how receivers coach Drew Terrell not only gave his players tips on general technique but also dove into the finer points of how to attack specific strategies used by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.
“We’ve let a couple of guys go already, but you look at the guys [left] and go, ‘Man, we still got tough decisions to make,’” Rivera added. “Every guy that we have left, we believe could make the roster. So this next week, how we practice, how we play, it’s going to be very important for us when it comes decision time.”
Yet the biggest question mark at the position is still Samuel. One of the team’s most important free agent signings in March — three years, $34.5 million — he only practiced with the team a few times during organized team activities before sitting out all of minicamp with a groin injury. The team put him on the physically unable to perform list to start camp, shifted him to the COVID list, and have been trying to ramp him back up since he reappeared at practice Aug. 15. On Monday, he was absent from drills he had been participating in just last week.
While Rivera has expressed confidence Samuel will get back up to speed quickly because he knows offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system from having played for Turner’s father, Norv, for three years in Carolina, the clock is ticking. Only 21 days remain until the season kicks off Sept. 12.
“He had a good couple of days the last two days,” Rivera said of Samuel’s rehab. “Today, they increased his workload, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning.”
Of the five bubble receivers competing for the last spot or two — Carter, Milne, Gandy-Golden, Wright and Tony Brown — it’s tough to tell who has the best shot. The punt returner will likely come from this group, and though the veteran Carter has handled all the first-team reps so far, the rookie Milne has pushed him. Rivera praised Milne, a seventh-round pick from Brigham Young, and Wright, a 2020 undrafted free agent, as two players who have impressed the coaches most in the last month.
Saturday will be huge for Gandy-Golden, the 2020 fourth-round pick from Liberty. He struggled in the opener against New England but bounced back against Cincinnati, and Rivera noted that big-bodied receivers such as AGG (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) always have opportunities. The coach noted he liked the receiver’s hand strength on his two-point conversion catch against the Bengals, when he had three catches for a team-high 38 yards.
“It’s really going to be about productivity, doing your job, making things happen this last game — this last week of practice for that matter, too,” Rivera said when asked what he was looking for to separate the receivers.
Production was likely a primary reason the team released Sims. During games, Sims found himself behind Carter and Milne on punt returns and at slot receiver, and it quickly became clear an already uphill battle had gotten that much tougher. In the two preseason contests, Sims played 49 snaps and totaled one catch for 18 yards, two kickoff returns for 48 yards and one punt return for no gain. He had a drop on a deep route in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati.
For Sims, it’s a disappointing end to his time in Washington, where at the end of the lost 2019 season he flashed the potential of becoming a key contributor. In the last four weeks, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound undrafted rookie caught fire, compiling 20 catches, 230 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a kickoff-return touchdown that encapsulated his game: He dropped the ball at first (ball security has been an issue), then showed off his explosiveness by taking it 91 yards for the score.
Before last year, Turner spoke excitedly about what Sims could do. But the receiver struggled to build on his breakout as a toe injury and five fumbles in 2020 hampered his opportunities. And by Monday, he was gone.
