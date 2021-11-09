The Washington Football Team moved on to its third kicker this season on Tuesday, signing Joey Slye and releasing Chris Blewitt.
The move ends a troublesome two-week stretch for Blewitt, who was signed to replace longtime veteran Dustin Hopkins. Blewitt, who hadn’t kicked in a game since the end of his college career in 2016, had three of his five field goal attempts blocked in Washington’s last two games, both of which were losses.
The signing reunites Slye with Coach Ron Rivera, who was with him in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, and returns Slye to his home region. Slye, a Stafford, Va. native, played four years at Virginia Tech after walking on and becoming a starter.
Since September, Slye has been with the Houston Texans — where he made 4 of 5 field goal attempts in three games — and the San Francisco 49ers, where he made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in three games (including a 56-yarder that tied a career-best).
Washington hasn’t used three kickers in a season since 2006, when John Hall, Shaun Suisham and Nick Novak all played for the team.
“The thing everybody understands is kickers are hard to find,” Rivera said last week. “Consistent kickers are even harder to find. Guys that have had success in this league are on teams. There’s not a 90% guy out there right now that you could just pick up and he’s going to go out and do it.”
Slye signed with the New York Giants as a college free agent in 2019, but didn’t play in an NFL game until he joined the Panthers, when veteran Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve. Slye made 78.1% of his field goals in his first season and 88.6% of his extra-point attempts, but after signing a one-year extension, he missed three field goals from beyond 50 yards that would have tied or won games for the Panthers.
Despite signing another one-year deal with Carolina, he was released before the start of the 2021 season after the team traded for Ryan Santoso.
Including bowl games, Slye made 72.9% of his field goals at Virginia Tech, with a long of 50 yards, and connected on 98.3% of his extra-point attempts.
Hopkins, who was cut after Week 6, spent more than six years in Washington and made 84.1% of his field goals. But he missed two field goals and a pair of extra-point attempts this season, after missing five field goals last year. Now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Hopkins hit the game-winning field goal in the team’s 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Washington’s latest kicker swap seemed plausible after Blewitt had two blocked field goals in a 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. When asked a day later if Blewitt would remain as the team’s kicker, Rivera said his job was safe “for now” and cited his experience with Gano in Carolina as a reason to let Blewitt work through his struggles. Gano became a 96.7% field goal kicker in 2017 — six years into his tenure with Carolina.
“It’s just part of, unfortunately, the growing pains that we’re going to go through,” Rivera said. “As you know, we’re trying to reconstruct and rebuild this and put this into play.”
But now Washington is hoping for a more seamless transition to kicker No. 3.
