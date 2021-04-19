The Washington Football Team waived running back Bryce Love on Monday afternoon. The talented-but-injured 23-year-old never appeared in a game for the team that took a flier on him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.
The timing of the move cut a sharp contrast to the announcement, two hours earlier, of quarterback Alex Smith’s retirement. Love said the two bonded while rehabbing together at the team facility in 2019. Smith, 36, chose to walk away after completing an arduous comeback from the right-leg injury he suffered in November 2018. Love, 23, is still waiting for his moment.
Four years ago, Love seemed destined for stardom. The Stanford back rushed for 2,118 yards and finished as a Heisman trophy runner-up, but he did not declare for the NFL draft. He made the surprising decision to return to school partly to stay with his team and partly to finish a degree in human biology because he planned to become a pediatrician after football.
The next year, though, ankle injuries limited Love to 10 games and 739 yards, his yards-per-carry falling from 8.1 the year before to 4.5. He tore his ACL in his right knee on the last play of his last college game. The running back once seen as the best in his class began to slip down draft boards.
During his rookie year, Love needed another cleanup surgery, which delayed his return to the field. During the offseason, he trained with personal strength-and-conditioning coach Devin Salley and slowly felt his stride and footwork improve. By mid-February, Love felt close to 100 percent.
Early on, the new coaching staff took it slow, mixing in regular “vet days” during training camp. But he was inactive for the first few weeks of the season and went on injured reserve in early October because, as coach Ron Rivera said at the time, “his knee’s been swelling on him the last couple days.” About a month later, Washington opened the window to activate him from IR.
There was optimism that he could return — Rivera noted that Love’s quickness and burst were still there and that “the opportunity to get him back on the field is coming soon” — but he never did.
On Nov. 18, after another setback, Rivera said the team would shut him down for the season. Now, the team has moved on.
Before the draft begins on April 29, Washington has four running backs on the active roster. The team’s featured back this season figures to be Antonio Gibson, last year’s third-round pick, and the top complement is J.D. McKissic, a two-way threat who excelled last season. The coaching staff likes Peyton Barber, a short-yardage hammer, and Lamar Miller, a veteran signed off Chicago’s practice squad last December. The team’s lone running back on a futures contract is Jonathan Williams, a former Arkansas standout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.