The Washington Football Team on Friday ruled out quarterback Alex Smith for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a right calf strain.
Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start in his place, with his backup to be determined. The No. 2 will be either Taylor Heinicke, a recent signee to the practice squad who played for Coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina, or Steven Montez, an undrafted rookie on the practice squad who signed with the team following the draft.
Smith did not practice all week, but there was hope his leg might improve enough for him to be able to play as Washington (6-7) continues its push for a playoff berth. Rivera even indicated that Smith didn’t necessarily need to practice during the week because of his experience and knowledge of the offense. But the decision never came down to that.
“Getting to watch him do some of his movements and stuff that he was going to have to do in the game, he still felt a little bit tight,” Rivera said Friday.
Smith’s injury is to the same leg that was surgically repaired in 2018 after he suffered a compound fracture and contracted an infection that necrotized much of the muscle and tissue around his right shin. Much of the muscle around the front of his lower right leg was removed and replaced by muscle from his other leg, and his tibia was secured with a titanium rod. His calf muscle, however, remained intact, and he said the strain he suffered is unrelated to the previous injury.
Smith said the calf became a “very minor” issue the week before the San Francisco 49ers game in Arizona
“I practiced and it was something that was good all week,” he said Wednesday. “For me, it was there a little bit but certainly not inhibiting me all week. Then during the game, very quickly it got worse to the point where it was really, really affecting my ability dropping back and being able to decelerate and push off. I felt like it was affecting me a ton, especially those last several drives battling with that for me, mentally, how much it was affecting me and limiting me out there.”
Smith’s absence is a significant blow to a team that had a revival of sorts with his return. Since Smith took over as the starter in Week 10, Washington has gone 4-1 with three consecutive road wins to grab first place in the NFC East. Teammates have lauded Smith’s ability to manage games and minimize pressure in tight situations.
“Having a vet at the quarterback position changes dramatically,” running back Antonio Gibson said after the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s been there and done that, so there’s not too much pressure on him. He relaxes in the huddle, I feel like for me anyway. Having a vet there just helps in that situation.”
Smith’s status will likely be day-to-day going forward. In the meantime, Haskins will get another chance to prove himself as a future starter.
The first-round pick, selected a few months after Smith was hurt in 2018, started the first four games of the season but was demoted to third string in favor of Kyle Allen.
Although Haskins’s individual stats during that span were in line with other starting quarterbacks (234.8 passing yards per game, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 80.3 passer rating), Washington’s offense sputtered under his lead and Rivera later insinuated that Haskins’s preparation lagged.
“It’s something that some guys grow and develop and understand how important it is,” Rivera said in November. “A lot of times, guys will rely on their great talent. That talent will get you by for a while, but there’s a point in everybody’s career where everything catches up to talent. The only thing that separates it are the guys that work the hardest.”
Haskins played the second half of Washington’s most recent win, against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz., last Sunday, and much like his play earlier in the season, he showed both his potential as a pro, but also the mental errors of a young player.
Rivera said the game plan against Seattle will be “tailored” to Haskins’s skill set and his strengths. Helping him even more is a full week of practice with the first-team offense. How his practice translates to the game Sunday will be a true gauge of his development, and perhaps the team’s future at quarterback.
“A chance is a chance and you got to be ready for your opportunity whether it’s last week like I was or any other week,” Haskins said. “Coming here and the things that have happened, it’s unfortunate, but life is hard. So what? Get over it. [Put your] best foot forward. That’s what I’m doing.”
