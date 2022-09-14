fbn-commanders
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz’s early results against the blitz have been mostly encouraging. Last season with Indianapolis, defenses blitzed him 31.3 percent of the time, the league’s fourth-highest rate.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Early in the fourth quarter Sunday, on a crucial third-and-8, the Washington Commanders gained a slight edge in the game within the game. Given the down and distance, the Commanders knew to expect a blitz from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but when they broke the huddle and saw seven defenders crowded close to the line of scrimmage, they didn’t know from where.

“Set! Hut!” quarterback Carson Wentz yelled — and the only player who moved was Jaguars outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, tipping off that he was about to blitz.

