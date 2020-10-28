Although the Washington Football Team earned an important divisional win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the team also lost one of its most important players.
Starting strong safety Landon Collins suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on injured reserve. The sixth-year veteran told Josina Anderson that he is scheduled to have surgery next Monday.
Collins suffered the noncontact injury on a third-down play with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. He wasn’t in the vicinity of any Dallas blockers when he suddenly grabbed the back of his calf and crumbled to the ground.
Collins, 26, quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and was consoled by teammates and coaches before being carted to the locker room.
“With surgery, it’s usually a minimum of six-nine months or so, sometimes even up to a year,” said Kenneth Jung, a foot and ankle surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute and a consultant to the L.A. Rams. “But you would imagine by six-nine months, they’ve rehabbed it enough to where the tendon is strong and they’re going to be able to get some of their explosion back and do high-impact, explosive activities.”
Jung, who is not the treating surgeon for Collins, said that if Collins does have surgery soon and everything goes according to plan with the procedure and his rehab, it’s reasonable to think he could be close to, if not at, full speed by August.
“Part of it too is getting the confidence back, getting football reps,” Jung added. “I would imagine by the time preseason is done, however that looks, he’d be pretty close to going 100 percent on it.”
Before his injury, Collins spurred a dominant performance by Washington’s defense with four tackles and a strip-sack that resulted in a safety. In his seven starts this season, he played nearly every defensive snap and had 24 tackles, two sacks, an interception and one forced fumble. But he also was criticized for the plays he didn’t make; according to Pro Football Focus, Collins missed 10 tackles.
Washington’s secondary underwent an overhaul in the offseason, and Collins was a veteran leader among many new and relatively young faces. In place of cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar, Washington signed Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby, and continued to develop a supporting cast of young holdovers, such as Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau. The team named Troy Apke the starting free safety to open the season, but turned to Deshazor Everett in Week 6 and has been pleased with his play.
Seventh-round rookie Kamren Curl took over at strong safety Sunday. Curl has started two games, but also has been a nickel safety, acting like more of a hybrid corner/linebacker.
“He did a wonderful job in that role,” defensive backs coach Chris Harris said last week. “I’m excited about his development. He’s got the tools to be able to play in our big nickel package when he’s outside and also to play back deep or at strong safety. His versatility is one of the things that I really like about him.”
To provide added depth, Washington promoted practice-squad safety Jeremy Reaves to the active roster, but the team could look to reshuffle the roster more.
The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3, and head coach/de facto general manager Ron Rivera could try to cut a deal for help, but doing so would require giving up assets that likely would be used for continuing the team’s rebuild.
Rivera also could turn to the small pool of free agents for help in the interim.
Washington also has five vacancies on its practice squad that could be used for depth in the defensive backfield.
“It’s always tough when you lose a good football player,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “[Collins is] a tough guy, voted a team captain by his peers and so obviously anytime that happens it’s something you have to work to overcome. We’re just going to ask him to heal up and stay positive and we’re going to carry on and continue to expect to play well.”
Collins faces an arduous recovery — but with some security. Last year, Washington awarded him the largest contract ever for a safety, with a total value of $84 million over six years, with $44.5 million guaranteed. For 2021, Collins is due a base salary of $12.5 million that becomes fully guaranteed in March, and has a cap charge of $17.2 million.
