The Washington Football Team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of a coronavirus outbreak that has decimated Washington’s roster.
The NFL also postponed two other games. The Las Vegas Raiders at the Cleveland Browns matchup was pushed from Saturday to Monday, and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday.
The postponement gives Washington two extra days to try to get back some of the 20 players on its COVID-19 list to help in a divisional matchup that could determine its playoff fate. But it also means Washington will have only five days to recover before traveling again to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
Over the last week or so, Washington lost most of its defensive line, it’s top two quarterbacks and, at one point, was down to its fifth-string center because of injuries and COVID protocols.
Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, two days before the team was originally scheduled to face the Eagles. His backup, Kyle Allen, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
“It’s a tough situation, tough set of circumstances,” coach Ron Rivera said Friday before the game was postponed. “This is not by our doing. It’s unfortunate the way it came about. But again, we’ve just gotta kind of wait and see what happens and just abide by what we have to do.”
For reinforcement, Washington signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots’ practice squad, giving them a quarterback with actual NFL game experience. The only other available quarterbacks are Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu, who was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. Neither have played an NFL snap.
Heinicke, like many others on Washington’s COVID-19 lists, is vaccinated, giving him a chance, albeit a slim one, that he could’ve tested out of the protocols in time for Sunday’s game. His odds may be slightly improved now, but the rescheduled game time offers no guarantee that Washington’s roster will be in better shape by kickoff.
The NFL altered its protocols Thursday evening, essentially allowing vaccinated asymptomatic players a chance to test out a day earlier than they would have under previous protocols, which required two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Now, those players can return after two negative tests taken on the same day — or if they meet a certain cycle threshold value, an indirect indicator of how much virus a person is carrying.
If Heinicke and other vaccinated players on Washington’s list can produce two negative rapid-result tests as late as the day of the game, they could be back on the field. Per the league’s new and complex protocols, Washington would have to activate him before 4 p.m. Saturday, and if he tests positive on game day, the team would not be able to elevate another player to replace him. The team would just lose the roster spot.
“This season, we’ve been historically running at about 20 percent of players that seem to be testing out in less than 10 days,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer said in a conference call with reporters Thursday. “I would expect that number to go up some now. But I just think we’ll have to wait and see.”
If neither Heinicke nor Allen will be available, Rivera will have to turn to a quarterback who has either been with the team for less than a week (Gilbert) or has no experience (Shurmur).
Center Keith Ismael is so far the only player to come off Washington’s COVID list early; he was activated Friday, a day after he was placed on the list. But Rivera said he’s hopeful more players could be available by Sunday.
“We did our testing early so we can get those tests sent up so they can be evaluated,” he said. “Hopefully, later on today we may get some good news. We do have a few guys that are close, and if one of them just happens to cross the threshold, we’ll have ‘em back. So we’re pretty hopeful.”
The team has just 41 players on its active roster. Of the three quarterbacks currently available, Shurmur has spent the most time with Washington, after signing to the practice squad in September when Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury. Ta’amu has experience playing alongside Heinicke, when the two were teammates on the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. But he has no NFL game experience.
Gilbert, a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2014, has bounced around among six teams, including two stints apiece with the Dallas Cowboys and the Patriots. In seven-plus seasons, he has played seven games and has had one start, with the Cowboys last season.
But he knows the system and most of Washington’s staff and players from his time in Carolina.
Scott Turner, now Washington’s offensive coordinator, was Gilbert’s quarterbacks coach with the Panthers in 2018, when Allen and Heinicke were both on the roster.
Washington contacted Gilbert late Thursday after it learned of Heinicke’s positive test for the coronavirus.
“I was getting ready to go to Indy with the Patriots yesterday at this time, and now we’re getting ready to play Philly,” Gilbert said. “Just some minor changes.”
The seventh-year quarterback said he was giving his daughter a bath Thursday evening when his wife handed him his phone and he saw he had missed a slew of phone calls and text messages. Hours later, he was on a flight to join Washington.
“I think it’s ‘next, next, next man up,’” he joked. “I don’t know how many nexts there are there. What’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances.”
