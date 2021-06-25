For Bonnie Gilchrist, sister of the late Jerry Smith, former all-pro tight end for Washington’s football team in the 1960s and ‘70s, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as gay on Monday was personal. Thirty-five years ago, Smith, who played his entire NFL career as a closeted gay man, became the first known professional athlete to die of AIDS. He was 43.
“It was a long time coming,” Gilchrist, who praised Nassib for his courage, said in a phone interview. “One of the things that struck me the most about Carl’s announcement was he seemed to be at ease. He seemed to be relaxed. It appeared like a lot of weight had been lifted off his shoulders.”
While Nassib made NFL history as the first active player to be openly gay, Gilchrist said the sacrifices and suffering of several individuals who came before him, including her brother, are worth remembering. Nassib agrees, writing in part in the Instagram post accompanying his announcement, “I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity.”
“Jerry Smith deserves some trailblazing love,” said Gilchrist, who retired last June after a 30-year career as a high school PE teacher and volleyball coach in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Washington selected Smith in the ninth round of the 1965 NFL draft out of Arizona State. Originally a split end, he converted to tight end in 1966 and developed into one of the best to ever play the position. In 1967, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Smith, a fearless blocker who took on much larger defenders, caught 67 passes for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns in a 14-game season, resulting in the first of his two Pro Bowl nods. He retired in 1978 with 60 career touchdown catches, all with Washington, a record for tight ends that stood until the Denver Broncos’ Shannon Sharpe broke the mark in 2003. Despite his gaudy numbers, Smith has never been a finalist for the Hall of Fame.
“He was a great player, and he belongs in the Hall of Fame,” said former Washington safety Brig Owens, who was traded to D.C. before Smith’s second season and became his best friend on the team. “He still needs to be considered. ... He has the numbers despite playing fewer games and a different brand of football.”
Owens, who is Black, and Smith, who was White, became the NFL’s first interracial roommates in 1966. They roomed together at training camp and on the road during their 12 seasons together in Washington, and their friendship is the subject of a movie in development.
Smith’s double life as a football star and closeted gay man is chronicled in the NFL Network’s 2014 “A Football Life” documentary; Owens and Gilchrist, good friends who talk on the phone and meet for lunch dates regularly, are both featured prominently.
“I felt that if Jerry wanted to discuss it, he would’ve discussed it,” Owens said in the film of Smith’s sexual orientation. “There were situations where people would drop around and so forth, but we’d never discuss it other than he knew I was aware.”
Vince Lombardi, who had a brother who was gay, created an inclusive environment during his one season as Washington’s coach in 1969. Dave Kopay, a running back on that team, has cited Lombardi as an influence on his decision to come out in retirement and write a book about his experience as a gay athlete in 1977. Owens said he understood why his roommate didn’t feel comfortable sharing his own secret, even though his teammates, some of whom may have suspected it, would’ve accepted him all the same.
“There wasn’t one player on our team who talked negatively about Jerry,” Owens said. “But guys at that time were afraid for their careers. ... He would’ve been blackballed.”
Smith came out to Gilchrist a couple of years after he retired in 1978, but he never made a public announcement. In December 1985, he was diagnosed with AIDS and was in and out of the hospital over the next year. In August 1986, two months before he died, Smith opened up about his struggles with the disease during an interview with The Washington Post’s George Solomon.
“I want people to know what I’ve been through and how terrible this disease is,” said Smith, who did not discuss his sexual orientation. “Maybe it will help people understand. Maybe it will help with development in research. Maybe something positive will come out of this.”
“He could’ve just retired as Jerry Smith, but he was always thinking of others,” Gilchrist said. “He thought by going public [with his diagnosis] it would help, that it would open the eyes of people. It would make people understand and something positive would come out of all the suffering he went through, so that perhaps it would make it easier for people down the road.”
A month after NFL Network’s documentary film about Smith premiered, former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam revealed that he was gay. Sam was drafted that May by the St. Louis Rams, but retired in 2015, citing mental health issues, without appearing in a regular season game. Seven years later, Nassib shattered another barrier, and Gilchrist considered it “somewhat of a tribute” to her brother’s legacy.
“It’s great that Carl has the freedom and the ability to be himself and be genuine,” Gilchrist said. “I just wish Jerry had been able to let his guard down so other people could see him as his own person, not just Jerry Smith the football player, but a kind, generous, man. That always kind of gets lost in the shuffle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.