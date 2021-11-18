For nearly two months in the offseason, Pete Hoener, the Washington Football Team’s tight ends coach, spent his weekends holed up at the team’s Ashburn training facility with his newest project.
Sammis Reyes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound Chilean former basketball player, began a career change to football only months earlier, and after impressing at a workout in Florida, signed a three-year contract with Washington. Reyes had never played a down of football. Yet Washington believed that under Hoener’s tutelage, he could learn a new position in a new sport at the highest level in a matter of weeks.
“We were in the facility, just studying. Just us two, no one else,” Reyes recalled in a recent interview. “ ... He took the time to teach me the game, step by step. He broke down the game for me to the most basic level, and he realized there are a lot of gaps of information that I just didn’t know at the time.
“That’s when everything started clicking. That’s when I really understood what he wanted from me and what he was trying to accomplish.”
Hoener, a coach with more than 45 years of experience at the college and pro levels, has a knack for helping high-level tight ends become complete players, and for turning less experienced athletes into polished pros.
This year in Washington, his emphasis has been the latter. Logan Thomas, who emerged as one of the NFL’s top tight ends last year in only his first full season as a starter at the position, has missed five games this season with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Ricky Seals-Jones, is dealing with a hip injury, and neither player practiced Wednesday.
That leaves the possibility that Washington will enter Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers with only Reyes, who has played only four offensive snaps; fourth-round rookie John Bates, who has only one start; and practice squad player Temarrick Hemingway, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since December.
Without Hoener, perhaps coach Ron Rivera would be more concerned. But after more than a decade of working alongside him in Carolina and now Washington, Rivera has entrusted Hoener to get high-level production out of raw talent.
“Same thing with [offensive line] coach [John] Matsko,” Rivera said. “ ... I think they know how to push the buttons, they know how to stress things, they know how to emphasize things, they know how to break a player down to build them back up. All those old-school-style things that a lot of these ... younger coaches don’t seem to have or understand. But when you really look at the details in which they coach, those are pretty solid things.”
- — -
When Washington set out to remake its tight ends group last year, its personnel staff pared its options to find the closest thing to Austin Hooper — without the hefty contract he was set to earn in free agency. In Thomas, Washington found a player with coveted physical traits but limited experience at tight end after converting from quarterback three years earlier.
“You’ve heard me talk about complete tight ends before,” Hoener said. “They’re hard to find. To find a guy that’s finished with those traits, he’s on another team right now. Then there’s only so many coming out of college, and half of those may not make it. So here’s a guy that showed it in games — not all the time because he didn’t get a lot of chances to do it — so you have to give him that opportunity. And he’s a complete guy.”
Where Thomas needed less coaching was in the passing game; as a former quarterback, he understood it better than most. But his run blocking required more than just fine-tuning.
“Run game was where my game transformed,” Thomas said in September. “We’d stay after to work on footwork, we’d stay after to work on hand placement, and he’s one of those guys that stays on you until he knows that you’ve got it. He’s a special breed.”
Hoener is known for his old-school coaching style, with a booming voice that fills the air during practices, often with colorful language. If a player fails to perform a drill perfectly, he’s told to do it over, again and again, until he gets it right.
“We spoke a few times on the phone, but then we got on the field and he turned into a different guy,” Reyes said. “I loved it. Most people would think that a player wouldn’t like a coach like that. But I think it’s the complete opposite, because he’s setting such high expectations for me every single day. That is the reason I’m still here.”
Hoener’s tough-love approach is built around a simple principle that extends beyond the game. He tells them to “take ownership of their career,” a line many coaches preach but rarely as much as Hoener. He tells his players about others who found success — not just the Pro Bowlers, such as Greg Olsen or Vernon Davis, but the role players who played seven, eight years in the NFL.
“That’s success. That’s a great career,” Hoener said. “You set up your family for a couple of generations if you’re smart. So, how much a guy can take ownership of his career and do all the things that he needs to do to become the best will determine how good he’s going to be.”
His message has resonated throughout his career. In 2006, when Hoener was the tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers, he had Davis and Delanie Walker as rookies. One was a first-round pick and immediate star, the other a sixth-rounder who later developed into a Pro Bowler. Hoener jokingly credits both, whom he describes as “wild-horse riders,” for influencing his coaching style.
“We had an argument when I was a rookie,” Davis admitted. “He was coaching me so hard and I said something to him and he didn’t like it and got on me. After that, when I heard his voice raise, I was like, ‘Oh man, this dude’s no joke.’ And he became like a father figure.
“Let me tell you, he’s the most loving guy I’ve ever met in my life. We still talk. I just talked to him a couple weeks ago. He gave me these boots, these cowboy boots, in 2006 and I still have them. He would give us gifts every Christmas.”
- — -
The development of Washington’s younger players is magnified this week, with the possibility of Thomas and Seals-Jones both missing Sunday’s game in Carolina.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner requires his tight ends to play critical roles as blockers and pass-catchers, and has them move all over the formation. In the red zone especially, Washington has relied heavily on its tight ends; 45.2 percent of its red zone targets have gone to tight ends, the third-highest rate in the NFL.
And in Turner’s system, tight ends play often. Thomas participated in all 168 of Washington’s snaps in the first three weeks of the season before he was injured. Seals-Jones led all NFL tight ends with 271 offensive snaps in Weeks 5-8, one shy of Washington’s total snap count.
A former wide receiver at Texas A&M, Seals-Jones was also relatively new to the tight end position when he signed in May. He converted in 2017, when the Arizona Cardinals signed him as a college free agent and immediately sent him to the tight ends room.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Ricky is that he’s starting to understand what our standards are,” Hoener said. “When he first came in, in my opinion, he didn’t have any standards. He was just playing, and that’s not a knock against him. A lot of guys are like that. From seeing what the other guys are doing, being around and having to put up with me, he’s starting to get the right understanding. It just doesn’t happen overnight.”
With Hoener’s help, Seals-Jones has continued develop and lately proved to be more than a depth piece. His first catch of the season was a 19-yard, toe-tap touchdown in the back of the end zone to help secure a win over the New York Giants. Since Week 5, he’s averaged 5.3 yards after the catch to rank fourth among tight ends, collecting another touchdown along the way.
But next up for Hoener is Bates, a rookie with only five career catches, and Reyes, his project for the future. Both have a chance to be complete tight ends, and both have become fully entrenched in Hoener’s demanding style on the field.
“He understands his players and how to get through to his players,” Thomas said, “and that’s the thing that separates him.”
