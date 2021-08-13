Logan Thomas played only 12 snaps and caught only one pass against the New England Patriots on Thursday, but he did plenty to confirm the obvious: The quarterback turned tight end is not only a centerpiece of the Washington Football Team’s offense, but one of its most versatile pieces.
In his two series of Washington’s preseason opener, Thomas was used as an H-back, in the backfield next to a running back, as a fullback, in the slot, flexed out wide and pushed in-line with his hand in the dirt.
On one play, he was moved out wide in isolation, with three receivers on the opposite side, and he leveraged his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame to bring down the catch for a 24-yard gain. Then on the next play he lined up in the backfield to run block.
“We’ve been able to expound on the things that we use for him,” coach Ron Rivera said in a video news conference with reporters on Friday. “There are some things where he’s not necessarily the primary guy, or he wasn’t the primary guy, but because of who he is and what he’s done for us so far, you put him in that sequence and say, ‘Hey, look, if you get this, let’s look here first.’ So I just think as he grows and continues to grow, he’ll get a bigger part in the offense.”
The preseason sample size may be small, but as he enters only his second full-time season at the position, Thomas is emerging as the do-it-all tight end that Washington hoped he would become. And in Scott Turner’s offense, which features a tight end heavily, Thomas could easily eclipse his 670 receiving yards and six touchdown catches from last year.
But Washington’s preseason opener, even in a loss, revealed more about the team’s tight end group. The team started from scratch at the position last year, following the retirement of Vernon Davis and release of Jordan Reed. Although Thomas caught on quickly, Washington had little depth behind him.
This year, Washington drafted John Bates in the fourth round out of Boise State, and took a flier on Sammis Reyes, a former Chilean basketball player who hadn’t played a single down of live football before Thursday night.
Bates was used primarily as a blocker in his 24 snaps, but did have a 19-yard catch up the middle.
“I thought he blocked well, for the most part,” Rivera said. “There were a couple where his angles could have been better, his hand placement could have been better. I’d like to see him drive his feet. But he put himself in place to be an asset to the quarterback in certain passing situations.”
Rivera described Reyes as possibly the team’s most physical tight end — “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” Rivera cautioned — and expressed optimism about his early development. The football newcomer had two catches to convert first downs, one for 4 yards and another for 21.
“Coach Pete [Hoener]’s been on him, pushing him, and we saw the results yesterday of what he can grow into,” Rivera said. “He blocked well. Really liked him in certain situations, blocking. ... I’d like to see him catch the ball a little bit cleaner, but again, those were his first two catches in the NFL, and it was really cool.”
Temarrick Hemingway, who is also a key special-teamer, had a solid start to training camp, but struggled Thursday. He missed a block that led to a sack on Taylor Heinicke, then later dropped a pass. His contributions in two phases, and his experience in the system put him behind Thomas as the No. 2 tight end on the team’s first unofficial depth chart, but the rankings could change with the next two preseason games.
Unlike last year, when the NFL eliminated preseason play because of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington has three games to not just evaluate new and young talent, but also correct issues with some of its veterans.
Dustin Hopkins missed two field goal attempts Thursday — a 40- and 50-yarder, both wide left — after earlier missing some attempts in practice. Rivera, however, said he wasn’t concerned and that the issues are not solely on the kicker.
Washington drafted long snapper Cameron Cheesemen after declining to re-sign veteran Nick Sundberg, who had worked with both Hopkins and punter/holder Tress Way for the last six seasons.
“Well, it’s not necessarily simple when he misses,” Rivera said of Hopkins. “There’s more to it and, again, we’ve got to look at the whole operation. It’s about having a rhythm and timing between the snapper, the holder and the kicker. ... You can tell right now they don’t have the rhythm. Their timing is off.”
Rivera said ahead of the team’s preseason opener that he was looking for consistency and communication. Though there were mistakes in all three phases, he was pleased with Washington’s play overall in its first preseason game.
“I thought we were pretty consistent, especially with the ones and the twos,” he said. “There’s some things that we’ve got to work on with the threes that we’ve got to get better at. But I do believe we took a good step.
“Now, let’s don’t take one backward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.