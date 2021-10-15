The Washington Football Team’s overarching mission this season — developing a young roster to complement a future franchise quarterback — has sometimes conflicted with its week-to-week goal of winning. Some young players, such as first-round rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, have progressed slowly, while others, such as third-round wide receiver Dyami Brown, have been hampered by injuries.
Last week was the roughest of the 2021 draft class’ young career. Davis and third-round cornerback Benjamin St-Juste played their fewest snaps of the season (13 and 12, respectively), while Brown sat out with a knee injury and second-round right tackle Sam Cosmi left early with an ailing ankle. Some of Washington’s rookies have flashed long-term potential, particularly Cosmi, and coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence he soon won’t have to choose between playing young players and playing to win — the latter of which he had to during Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.
“We want to win football games, and we have some growing to do, but that should not get in the way of us winning football games, if we play to our abilities,” Rivera said, adding: “It’s still early. I mean, we’ve only played a little more than a quarter of the season, so I’m still optimistic.”
Youth has been central to Washington’s identity since Rivera was hired. At his introductory news conference in January 2020, Rivera noted that the team’s young talent was one of the job’s main draws, and in the 21 months since, he has frequently let go of veterans and trumpeted the team’s high usage of players in their first, second or third seasons. During the preseason, he said of the presence of so many young players: “The potential for growth is really good.”
Keeping the roster young is important to Rivera. He said one of the main downfalls of his Carolina team following its 15-1 season, during which it advanced to the Super Bowl, was that the roster got old. According to an analysis by the Philly Voice, the Panthers ranked among the league’s eight oldest teams by average age every year from 2013 to 2019.
Rivera’s emphasis on youth reflects a leaguewide movement. Football Outsiders measures youth by “snap-weighted age” — a calculation that factors in how much a player plays in addition to how old he is — and found that the NFL’s overall age has declined every year but two since 2006, reaching a new low of 26.4 in 2020.
Rivera attributes this trend to the collective bargaining agreement, which makes young labor cheaper at a time when “25 to 35 percent” of the salary cap must be devoted to a select few players.
“[The] plus is you’re young and athletic,” Rivera said. “The hard part is you’ve got a lot to learn and grow.”
While Sunday’s loss to New Orleans featured a few exceptions, Washington appears committed to letting its rookies play through the accompanying growing pains. They account for 13.8 percent of Washington’s snaps on offense and 9.7 percent on defense — both of which are top-10 rates leaguewide, according to an analysis of data from TruMedia. Those figures could rise if Brown returns from injury this Sunday against Kansas City and fourth-round tight end John Bates’ role expands while starter Logan Thomas (hamstring) is out.
Some of those growing pains have been more apparent on Washington’s defense, which ranks third in the NFL with 49.5 percent of its snaps being played by players in their first three seasons. Davis is tasked with the challenging position of middle linebacker and must learn to process the many shapes and shifts of modern NFL offenses. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he must “gain confidence and play fast.”
“Great young man, cares a great deal — probably cares a little too much,” Del Rio said. “I’d like him just to say, ‘To heck with it, I’m going and making a play.’ ... Little trying to be careful, trying to be exact. [We] want him to let it rip a little bit.”
St-Juste’s challenge is less schematic and more about anticipation, Rivera said. He pointed out that in Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers picked on him with back-shoulder throws to big-body threat Mike Williams.
“It’s learning the nuances of the position,” Rivera said. “[It’s] getting to understand how receivers play against you because again, understanding that if I’m in a certain technique, I’m going to get this sort of response from this type of wide receiver.”
In Week 3, after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rivera thought back to his team’s sophomore slump in Carolina. In 2012, after a strong finish in his first season, Panthers players were confident the success would carry over, with center Ryan Kalil even taking out an ad in the local newspaper to guarantee a Super Bowl victory. Then the team struggled, losing six of its first seven games. Rivera emphasized then, as he did now, that the team needed to stick to its fundamentals — a message particularly key for those players just coming into the league, and those who are learning how to handle initial success.
“This is a young group. It’s a good group,” Rivera said. “We like this group — just, we’ve got work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.