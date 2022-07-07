For Obadiah Noel, walking into the NBA G League was like stepping into a “jungle.”
The players were bigger. The pace was faster. The on-court battles were more demanding.
And yet, fresh out of college, Noel felt right at home.
“Everybody’s just trying to make it out, and I embraced all of it,” Noel said. “It was challenging, way different from college and any level of basketball I’d played. It’s just a lot of competition, but I enjoyed it. That’s where I want to be, that’s my type of crowd.”
He made it through that jungle, earning a spot on a Raptors 905 team that kickstarted his professional basketball career.
It marked the first step for Noel, a former Tuscarora and St. John’s Catholic Prep guard who was the FNP’s 2017 player of the year, as he navigated the uncertainty of post-college hoops life. Like many in his position, he suddenly went from the star at UMass-Lowell — where he was a three-year starter and a two-time First Team All-America East selection — to another face in the crowd trying to achieve his professional dream.
Though he worked out for a handful of NBA teams before last year’s draft, his name was ultimately not called. Then, it took a few months of tryouts before he had offers to join the G League affiliates of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
Noel chose Raptors 905.
“It’s a good feeling to know where you’re going to be playing,” Noel said. “At the same time, it was a little nerve-wracking because I’d never been to Canada. I had mixed feelings [then], but I enjoyed my time there.”
It was an adjustment for Noel, who arrived in Mississauga, Ontario, hoping to claim a spot in the rotation and settle into a new life.
He made a quick impression in the G League’s showcase, starting 10 of 12 games while averaging 9.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Noel had his inconsistencies — a 13-point debut was followed by a four-point outing off the bench.
But it was all part of the learning curve, getting through that jungle.
“The skill level is way better than where I played at in college. The pace of the game is faster, they want everything quicker, faster, faster,” he said, snapping his fingers. “The guys are stronger. I’m playing with grown men now, like really grown men.
“You have to adapt quick to the system, they put new plays in on the fly. You have to be locked in at all times because it comes at you fast.”
Those up and down moments, while expected, ultimately landed Noel outside the starting five when Raptors 905 began regular-season play in January. Yet, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard showed he belonged in their opener against Fort Wayne.
Coming off the bench, Noel went 9-of-13 from the field and drained six 3-pointers, splashing a career-high 28 points. It was a statement for a rookie looking to make his mark.
“That game brought back my old mentality of how I was in college,” Noel said. “That game is when it clicked for me. It was like, ‘I can still perform at one of the highest levels.’”
Though he never matched that mark again, Noel proved he could hang in the Raptors 905 strong rotation. He appeared in 22 out of 32 regular-season games and started three, missing some time in late January with a back injury. Noel averaged 6.2 points per game.
As the season progressed and Raptors 905 ran away with the G League’s regular-season title, Noel saw his playing time decrease, and he didn’t appear in either of the team’s playoff games. But he understood his role early on.
“The coach made it clear, when you play at such a high level, there’s plenty of guys who can score, so you have to find where you can get the most minutes and stick in the rotation,” Noel said. “For me, it was just playing good defense, being able to crack the paint and score and hit 3s.”
Now, he has to keep that up.
Noel did not say whether he’d be returning with Raptors 905 or what his next move is, deferring comment until he makes an official decision.
But he already broke through the jungle once. He’s ready to do it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.