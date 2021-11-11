WASHINGTON — It was only one month between the day the Washington Wizards announced Scott Brooks would not be returning as head coach and the day the organization’s decision to offer the job to Wes Unseld Jr. became public. But to Bradley Beal, it felt much longer.
Beal received near daily updates from Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard over the summer. The team’s top basketball executive kept the franchise cornerstone looped in on the process. Beal, as much as he appreciated being kept in the know, joked about developing a Pavlovian response to his phone going off. Each new message sent a shock of excitement through his body before, inevitably, the letdown came.
“You’re like, damn! Let’s get one!” Beal said in an interview last week. “Let’s just find somebody. Because we really waited a long time, like, Shep really interviewed a lot of candidates, and probably had people worrying.”
For all of Beal’s summertime anxiety, Sheppard’s careful process has been validated thus far in the eyes of Washington’s players.
After a win in Cleveland pushed the Wizards to 8-3 and tied the Chicago Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, backup center Montrezl Harrell was asked what Unseld’s impact on the team has been.
“I think it was just a great job picking the right head coach, man,” Harrell said. “As you can see, it’s resulted in our play.”
The Wizards’ bevy of wins over legitimate teams in the East are noteworthy for at least two reasons, the first of which is sheer volume. This year marks just the fourth time in franchise history — 60 years — that Washington has won at least eight of its first 11 games. They also did so in 1968-69, 1974-75 and 2014-15.
Aside from volume, the Wizards have diversity. They’re winning in different ways.
They’ve won in front of intimidating crowds in Toronto and Boston, won a shootout against Indiana and relied on smart defense to put away Memphis, Milwaukee and Atlanta — smart defense that has also been sustainable. The Wizards’ longtime Achilles’ heel ranks fourth in the league, allowing 102.9 points per 100 possessions.
On Wednesday, they flashed another side of their personality in a win against the Cavaliers, a victory that showed growth as much as it simply reiterated Washington’s talent.
Low-energy or directionless outings have felled the Wizards before in Atlanta and Brooklyn. But playing the same disorganized way through three-and-a-half quarters in front of an increasingly jittery crowd in Cleveland, Washington regrouped.
It remembered that even without Beal’s best effort, it has the tools to shut down a team that, despite being the most promising version of the Cavaliers the NBA has seen in a few years, was still led by 20-year-old rookie Evan Mobley, 21-year-old Darius Garland and 31-year-old journeyman Ricky Rubio.
“We found a way to make plays late on both ends,” Unseld said. “... It’s not necessarily how you start, but how you finish.”
Washington’s finisher Wednesday was Kyle Kuzma, who nailed four huge 3-pointers in the final six minutes. He directed props for the Wizards’ defense down the stretch right back at Unseld.
“But also, you have Coach Wes,” Kuzma said, after pointing out the obvious: Washington gained three defensive-minded players in the Lakers trade this summer. “He does a great job. I think a lot of times in this league what separates good teams and bad teams is defensive schemes. I’ve been on both sides of the ball, I’ve been on good teams and I’ve been on bad teams throughout the early part of my career. One of the reasons I thought we were bad is we didn’t really have schemes and whatnot.
“When you come here — first day of training camp, we want to be a top-10 defensive team. OK, how do we get that? Wes puts us in great situations, and it’s really no error out there. You know what to do. [If] it’s a step up, near side, we know what to do. Same thing, if they’re locking and trail, we know what to do. That just clears up a lot of thoughts you may have on the court so you can just play freely.”
The Wizards are free enough — and tenacious enough — that they rank fourth in rebounds per game behind a three-way tie for first between Miami, Golden State and Utah, three teams Washington hasn’t shared much statistical air with in the past few years.
Harrell leads with 9.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma has 9.1. The Wizards haven’t had two players averaging at least nine boards a game this millennium, credit that obviously goes to both Sheppard, the orchestrator of the trade that brought them, and Unseld.
But in Unseld, Harrell sees a leader who put it all together — new arrivals, a mess of forwards, and a scoring machine of a star who is now being praised, at least in-house, for his defense.
“Coach comes in with a simple game plan, both offense and defensively as far as each team goes,” Harrell said. “But you know, Coach does all the little things that some guys may not want to do at point in times. We’re all bought in and tied in and support him 100 percent because at the end of the day, it’s a collective group effort. It’s not just the coaches and the players and the top staff. I think this organization moves at its best when we’re all working together as one; I think that’s what Coach has done a great job of coming in and instilling with everybody.”
Also instilled in the Wizards is a healthy dollop of perspective. With 71 games left to play this season, Harrell, Kuzma and Beal dole out caution as much as they deliver praise these days.
Staying the path and staying patient, Beal has learned, can bear fruit.
