The first time Scott Brooks returned to Oklahoma City to coach an NBA game, he was, predictably, asked about Russell Westbrook.
It was November 2016, and less than two years had passed since the freshly minted Washington Wizards coach was fired after seven seasons with the Thunder. It wasn’t difficult for Brooks to conjure up anecdotes about Westbrook, who in a post-Kevin Durant era was adjusting to shouldering much of the franchise alone. Brooks had been with the point guard since the very beginning, having been in the room when the team brought Westbrook in for a pre-draft workout.
That day, reflecting on nearly a decade spent with the player, two things came to Brooks’ mind above all else: Westbrook’s generational proficiency and his drive.
“I’m happy he’s successful. He took a lot of criticism — well, we took a lot of criticism ... and give him all the credit,” Brooks said at the time. “He worked his butt off to be the player he is, and he deserves what he’s getting right now.”
Four years later, stunning numbers and an inextinguishable competitive fire remain Westbrook’s calling cards. When the Wizards traded John Wall and a future first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Westbrook on Wednesday night, there were several questions worth asking about the deal, including the nine-time all-star’s fit on a Bradley Beal-led team and the trade’s potential long-term benefits for a young Washington roster.
But the Wizards at least can be sure that they acquired one of the league’s fiercest — and most consistently fierce — competitors. They are receiving a known quantity in exchange for a point guard who hasn’t played an NBA game in nearly two years. For a team that just a few weeks ago thought that it would be trying to work its way into the playoff conversation with a point guard who might be on a minutes restriction, Westbrook’s arrival changes a lot.
At 32, he has shown no signs that his drive is waning. Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists this past season for Houston playing alongside James Harden, who is not exactly known for his generosity with the ball.
He also shot a career-best 47.2 percent from the field, good enough to warrant his ninth all-NBA nod, tying him with Durant and Chris Paul. Among active players, only LeBron James has more, with 16. The California native averaged a triple-double during his MVP season in 2016-17, a feat that last had been done by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. Westbrook then did it again the next two seasons.
While it’s difficult to argue with those pure numbers on paper, the biggest short-term question for the Wizards is probably about Westbrook’s fit.
Two rival Eastern Conference executives, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter freely, praised Washington’s gamble in interviews Thursday.
“Washington improved because they have someone that can functionally play in the games and the head coach has deep familiarity with the player acquired. Totally worth the risk. The bigger risk was returning someone from a dramatic injury that so heavily relied on speed to be effective,” one executive said.
The executive also said Westbrook could help bring along Washington’s young players such as Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija simply by raising standards of competition across the board.
“He may advance their development. Washington had to make the choice about playing those guys just to play them or playing them in games where winning and losing mattered. Now every game is going to be important because he will make it important. They might find out more about them this year than they anticipated.”
The other executive liked the move for the Wizards simply based on the recent history of Westbrook’s new team.
“I like [Westbrook] more in Washington than in Houston because the expectations will be lower,” the executive said.
Still, Westbrook’s relationship with Beal is probably paramount to his effect on the Wizards’ younger players, especially as Beal decides whether he wants to stay in Washington long term. Beal took over as the Wizards’ leader on and off the court while Wall was injured for the past two years, and Westbrook is no shrinking violet.
But Beal at least may have some familiarity with his playing style. On the court, Westbrook isn’t molded so differently from Wall. Both excel at playing downhill and driving to the rim and are devastatingly quick in transition. Neither is a strong shooter from long distance. Both have the ability to modulate speed and change direction on a dime, adding an explosive quality to whatever offense they’re in.
The Wizards want to play fast on offense, and Westbrook should be able to help them push pace. Westbrook also will help lighten the scoring load for Beal at least as much as Wall would have.
And Brooks, thanks to his Oklahoma City days, has experience with that particular balancing act. He is used to making two assertive players mesh.
“I don’t think it’s a perfect fit, but I think it’s a better fit than Wall for Beal, based on [Westbrook’s] durability, consistency and hard play,” one longtime Eastern Conference assistant coach said. “Washington got the better end of the deal.”
