Day 15 of training camp, an overcast Tuesday at Washington Football Team headquarters, brought one of its grim inevitabilities: roster cuts. Practice afterward, though, had some sunny spots: Quarterback Kyle Allen promised to return to game action Friday, a late-round draft pick earned high praise from coach Ron Rivera, and kicker Dustin Hopkins continued working out the kinks. The training session also featured a possible changing of the guard, an update on masking at FedEx Field and Rivera’s reaction to the team’s latest rebranding video.
n Kyle Allen said he will play Friday against Cincinnati. The third-string quarterback missed two weeks of practice and the preseason opener after a teammate rolled up on his surgically repaired left ankle and sprained it. Allen returned Sunday and has participated in team drills, but Rivera said Monday, “He has a lot of rust to knock off.”
“I just want to get hit again,” Allen said. “I feel like that’s what preseason is about for quarterbacks in general. You just want to be able to go through the motions. You want to be able to execute and then take a couple of hits and feel good about it.”
n Washington cut its roster to 85 players by releasing tight end Nick Guggemos and cornerback Greg Stroman. It must be at 80 players by next Tuesday and 53 by Aug. 31.
Stroman, a seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 who hadn’t played since Week 4 last year because of a foot injury, was released with an injury settlement, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Washington could have placed Stroman on injured reserve and released him when healthy, but instead the agreement covers a portion of his salary and allows the team to re-sign him by Week 7.
In the coming days, Washington probably will have to cut another player. Tackle David Sharpe, who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was in his third day of ramp-up activity Tuesday.
n The most notable lineup change at practice since the preseason opener is at left guard. Ereck Flowers has taken almost all of the first-team reps in place of Wes Schweitzer, who played left guard with the first team at New England and right guard with the second. Flowers and Schweitzer had rotated some before the game, but now Washington appears to be giving Flowers a shot at the job.
n Washington will require masks in indoor settings at FedEx Field this season in accordance with the recent Prince George’s County mask mandate, a team spokesperson said. At this time, Washington will not change its policy on wearing masks outdoors, where they are only recommended.
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced fans would be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend their home games, and the New Orleans Saints have said fans must be vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative test. For now, the team official said Washington will not follow a similar path.
n Seventh-round pick Dax Milne could sneak onto the roster. The wide receiver from BYU, a top collegiate target for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, seemed like a long shot entering camp, but he has impressed and received increased opportunities as a returner and slot receiver. Milne has spent time with the first team during red-zone drills in recent days.
At BYU, Milne was a reserve until he broke out as a junior with 70 catches for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns.
“You see his natural route-running ability showing on certain situations,” Rivera said. “The thing is, he caught a lot of balls in college, so he came here prepared. He’s taken coaching very well. ... He’s ahead of where you would think a lot of young guys would be at this time. I’m real pleased with what he’s showing us.”
n Ron Rivera said it’s “pretty cool” the organization asks for his input on its rebranding process. The most recent episode of the team’s in-house Web series showed Rivera saying he “really likes” one of the three names to which the team has narrowed its choice — but his use of the name was bleeped out.
“I think [it’s] important that the name that is picked and is decided upon is a name that suits and fits this community,” Rivera said, declining to reveal any of the candidates. “We’re representing not just Virginia or Maryland or D.C. We’re representing all three.”
n Kicker Dustin Hopkins made all five of his field goal attempts. The team spent a practice period on the full field goal operation, which it normally doesn’t do, and Hopkins converted each try from about 33 to 37 yards. On Monday, punter/holder Tress Way dissected the operational issues that led to an 0-for-2 performance in the first game that he, Hopkins and rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman worked together.
