It’s fair to wonder if Lamar Jackson will appear in the Baltimore Ravens’ facility again. His future with the franchise that drafted him with the final pick of the first round in 2018 has long been murky, and nothing that has transpired recently portends a return.

The situation is growing uglier by the day — from his social media posts trying to illuminate the significance of his injury, to teammates opining about his health and ability to perform in the playoffs, to the Ravens’ silence about it all as their campaign spiraled, again, with three straight losses to close the season. Jackson wasn’t in the traveling party to Cincinnati for Sunday’s opening-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he wasn’t seen by the media at locker clean-out day Monday, and plugged-in executives and contract negotiators have suggested for weeks that it appears Jackson’s tenure with the Ravens is nearing its end.

