It’s been impossible to handicap the years-long standoff between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, so good luck trying to do so as we head even deeper into unprecedented waters. With the Ravens having used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson last month, executives and agents around the league think it’s increasingly unlikely that an offer sheet from another team will materialize between now and the draft, which begins April 27. The Ravens have until July 17 to reach a contract extension with Jackson; otherwise, he could only play on a one-year tender, with the next notable deadline coming at the midseason trade deadline. (Jackson must report to the Ravens by Week 10 to avoid his contract tolling for next season.)

Jackson, a 26-year-old former MVP, reached this unfathomable place in part because he had no formal representation, instead gambling on himself by playing out his entire rookie contract. But with each passing week in what has become one of the messier sagas in recent NFL history, league insiders believe the superstar might benefit from the services of an accomplished agent, who could attempt to figure out why seemingly no franchise leaders even want to speak with him, let alone sign him. Perhaps more importantly, formal representation might help Jackson gather evidence for an eventual collusion case, should no market somehow develop for a player of this magnitude at the game’s most important position.

