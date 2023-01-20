Ron Rivera’s fourth offseason with Washington might be his most challenging yet. The Commanders’ coach is still navigating chaos — this year, it’s the potentially seismic shift of a franchise sale — and still lacks a definitive answer at quarterback. Plus, Rivera must make the most significant coaching hire of his tenure after he fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

In a news conference last week, Rivera said he doesn’t anticipate the prospective sale affecting the front office’s ability to build the team. If he’s right, the Commanders have a good amount of salary cap space and a middling draft pick to upgrade a talented roster with several glaring questions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription