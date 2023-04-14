Daniel Snyder is nearing a deal to sell the Washington Commanders to an investment group led by Josh Harris for nearly $6 billion. Both Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and investor Mitchell Rales, a businessman and philanthropist based in Potomac, Maryland, have roots in the Washington, D.C. area. If the sale is approved, Harris and his business partners will quickly face a variety of issues. Here is more background on the potential future owner of Washington’s NFL franchise.
Who is Josh Harris?
Born to an orthodontist, Harris grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, cheering for Washington sports teams. He attended the Field School in Northwest Washington before enrolling in the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.
He displayed an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He’d sell his comic books for a profit as a kid, and one summer in college, he returned to Washington and ran a lemonade cart near the Farragut North Metro stop.
Harris co-founded the private equity investment titan Apollo Global Management in 1990 and saw his net worth skyrocket when the company went public in March 2011. He remained with Apollo until January 2022.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s been incredibly successful in business in his career,” his brother, Gabe Harris, previously told The Post. “It would surprise me if he retired and went and played golf or puttered around on a boat. That’s just not him.”
Harris, 58, also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and is a general partner of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. He is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and will have to sell that stake to buy the Commanders.
What is Josh Harris’ net worth?
Harris has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, according to Forbes. In 2021, he reportedly purchased a 9,119-square-foot mansion in Miami worth $32 million.
Who is in the Josh Harris investment group?
While Harris serves as the face of the group poised to take over ownership of the Commanders, he recruited others investors to help bolster his bid. The full list is not known, but includes Mitchell Rales, a businessman and philanthropist based in Potomac, Maryland, and former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Phoenix Suns star and Washington-area native Kevin Durant is not currently involved in the bid but is interested in joining the next ownership group as a strategic investor, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
What are Josh Harris’ Washington sports roots?
Harris has said he grew up a fan of all Washington, D.C. sports teams. He lived in the area during George Allen’s tenure as the Redskins’ head coach and the glory days of the Washington Bullets. He recalled playing basketball on eight-foot hoops at Woodlin Elementary and eventually graduating to more physical games at North Chevy Chase Park.
His father, Jacob, had Washington Bullets season tickets and would regularly make the drive to Landover to watch the team play at the Capital Centre, near the future site of FedEx Field.
“Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, Phil Chenier — they were something,” Josh Harris told The Post in 2012.
Harris was an active youth wrestler. He picked up the sport in the seventh grade, wrestling for Bethesda Boys Club. He wrestled at Penn, too, competing at 118 pounds.
“Wrestling was the perfect sport for him,” his brother told The Post. “It’s all about dedication, being in great physical shape, having a lot of heart and perseverance — intelligence, too.”
What kind of sports owner has Josh Harris been?
Harris led a group that purchased the downtrodden Philadelphia 76ers franchise in October 2011 for $280 million. The day after he was announced as owner, the Philadelphia Daily News published an all-caps headline on its front page that read: “Rich Penn guys hope to turn Sixers around ... Good luck with that.”
In Harris’ first year as an owner, the 76ers slashed ticket prices and saw their attendance jump by more than 15 percent.
“I think by dropping the ticket price in his first year, that was a huge step in trying to open a door that was closing very quickly,” 76ers legend Julius Erving told The Post in 2012. “ ... It’s obvious that he’s concerned about the connection between the team and the city.”
The 76ers became a consistent winner under Harris’ ownership. This season marks the seventh time in his 12 years of ownership that they have reached the playoffs. They’ve lost five times in the conference semifinals during that period. The franchise is now valued at $3.15 billion, according to Forbes — ranking 10th in the NBA — and has announced ambitious plans for a new arena.
In August 2013, Harris and David S. Blitzer bought the New Jersey Devils for $320 million. Until this year, the team had reached the playoffs just once during that time and hadn’t finished better than fifth in its division under the Harris-Blitzer ownership. The Devils are poised to finish first or second in their division this season.
Who is in Josh Harris’ family?
His wife, Marjorie Harris, serves as chair of Sixers Youth Foundation and is co-founder of Harris Philanthropies, the family’s charity organization. The two met while Harris was studying for his MBA at Harvard. The couple has five children.
The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke, Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Ben Golliver contributed to this report.
