Josh Harris, the face of the group poised to buy the Commanders, grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, cheering for Washington sports teams.

 Associated Press file photo

Daniel Snyder is nearing a deal to sell the Washington Commanders to an investment group led by Josh Harris for nearly $6 billion. Both Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and investor Mitchell Rales, a businessman and philanthropist based in Potomac, Maryland, have roots in the Washington, D.C. area. If the sale is approved, Harris and his business partners will quickly face a variety of issues. Here is more background on the potential future owner of Washington’s NFL franchise.

Who is Josh Harris?

