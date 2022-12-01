Falcons Commanders Football

During their winning streak, the bedrock of the Commanders’ offense has been a big offensive line and physical running backs, like Brian Robinson Jr. (8).

 Associated Press

In the past few weeks, the Washington Commanders’ throwback, ball-control offense has paralleled the resurgence of the running game throughout the NFL. Though elite quarterbacks still dominate, passing is less efficient, and yards-per-carry leaguewide are at an all-time high (4.48). Running is fashionable again, and some of the best offenses in the league, including Philadelphia’s and Cleveland’s, have succeeded primarily because of creative and punishing rushing attacks.

In the past 12 weeks, several theories have emerged to explain the run-game revival. One of the most common is that “two-high” defense — a popular scheme with two safeties deep to limit downfield passing — creates a numbers advantage in the tackle box for rushing offenses. Another is that teams have spent the past few years building lighter, faster defenses to stop pass-happy offenses and therefore can’t be as stout against the run. Another is that, because there’s so much parity this year, fewer offenses have had to pass to overcome deficits. And some data suggests this all might just be a statistical anomaly.

