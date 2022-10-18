Panthers Commanders Football

Heinicke

In the absence of injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera will turn to Taylor Heinicke instead of Sam Howell for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Rivera could have tapped Howell, giving the third-string rookie a chance to show what he can do at the NFL level, but on Tuesday afternoon, Rivera explained that, right now, Heinicke “gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

“We’re still in a good situation, still early in the year,” Rivera said. “We like what we’ve got in terms of the skill sets and in terms of our playmakers, guys that we believe we can get the ball to. And we don’t want to put Sam in a [difficult] situation ... this early in his career. We feel he is a young man that as he grows and develops, he’s got a chance.”

