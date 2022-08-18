FBN-COMMANDERS-DOTSON

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) takes off for a pass from quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during training camp earlier this month.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell.

In the four months since the NFL draft, buzz has been building around Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson. It’s picked up in training camp, where the 22-year-old has been mature on the field (polished routes) and off (poise and professionalism with fans and media). He’s flashed big-play ability, like recently when he caught a pass between his legs for a touchdown. Even the bombastic defensive backs had to admit he’d reeled in a tough one.

But beyond the buzz: What are realistic expectations for Dotson’s rookie year?

