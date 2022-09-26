caps training camp
Connor McMichael wants to be a true centerman in the league.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

With Nicklas Backstrom out of the lineup for the start of the season as he recovers from hip surgery, the Capitals once again have an opening at center. Among the top candidates to fill the role is second-year forward Connor McMichael.

McMichael played in 68 games for the Capitals last year as a rookie, at both wing and center. This season, McMichael is focused on winning the position battle for second-line center. He’s mainly played down the middle during his career and wants to continue that full-time with the Capitals.

