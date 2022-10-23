Packers Commanders Football
Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) and running back Antonio Gibson celebrate connecting for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Landover, Md.

 Susan Walsh

LANDOVER, Md. — The boos started at the first half’s two-minute warning — and were followed by chants of “Sell the team!” The Washington Commanders had just thrown away another chance to score Sunday, and during the break in the action, co-owner Tanya Snyder appeared on the big screen as part of a public-service announcement about breast cancer.

The crowd at FedEx Field erupted. Had there not been so many Green Bay Packers fans in attendance, their voices would have carried even farther.

