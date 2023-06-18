Wizards Suns Trade Basketball
Buy Now

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix after the Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

 Nick Wass

The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, two people close to the situation confirmed Sunday, dealing the star guard from the only NBA team he has ever known and setting in motion a rebuild that officially opens the Michael Winger era in Washington.

This is the first transaction of the team’s new-look front office led by Winger, the recently hired president of Monumental Basketball.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription