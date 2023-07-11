LAS VEGAS — The Washington Wizards traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis during a summer of major change, but the organization’s new front office made two significant financial investments that averted a full-fledged rebuilding effort.

First, Washington acquired guard Jordan Poole and his four-year, $128 million contract in a draft-day trade with the Golden State Warriors. Then, they re-signed forward Kyle Kuzma to a four-year, $102 million contract once free agency opened June 30.

