Despite his 33 points, despite tapping into his vast arsenal of moves to shoot 50 percent from the field in Game 2 and despite the optimism he displayed moving forward after the Wizards fell into a 0-2 hole in their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bradley Beal has a personal problem.
He can’t grow overnight.
“I’m not just going to stand there, rise up and shoot over those guys,” the 6-foot-3 Beal said Wednesday, when asked about the reason behind Washington’s paltry 2-of-22 shooting from the 3-point line in Game 2. Philadelphia’s defenders, most of them with at least three inches on Beal, are aggressive, physical and constantly in the Wizards’ space.
On Wednesday, they left little doubt: one of the Wizards’ biggest issues as this series now turns to Capital One Arena for Game 3 on Saturday is size.
The shortest member of the 76ers’ opening lineup is the 6-foot-2 Seth Curry. Danny Green is next shortest at 6-6, then Tobias Harris at 6-8, Ben Simmons at 6-11 and Joel Embiid at 7 feet. Washington, on the other hand, starts a three-guard lineup with Russell Westbrook (6-3), Raul Neto (6-1), Beal (6-3), Rui Hachimura (6-8) and a 7-footer of their own, Alex Len.
By any measure, the Wizards got bullied on defense in Game 2. Which is why coach Scott Brooks said that changes to the starting lineup and his rotations may be in play ahead of Saturday’s bout, which has the feel of a must-win game with the way Philadelphia owned their home court. Let the visitors get comfortable in D.C., and Washington’s first trip to the playoffs since 2018 could be over shortly.
“Everything’s up for grabs right now,” Brooks said. “We’re going to look back, we’ve got a couple of days, we’re going to look at the film. We’ve been in enough playoff series — they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason, they’re really, really talented. They’re explosive, they’re powerful in that starting lineup. ... Nothing’s been easy for us this year. To win a game and win a series is not going to be easy. Everything’s definitely going to be looked at. We’ve got to find a better group on both ends of the floor.”
As far as winning combinations that could match Philadelphia’s size, the Wizards are limited. The roster is guard-heavy, with many of their lengthier options either injured (6-9 Deni Avdija), inexperienced (6-6 Chandler Hutchison) or with shooting that isn’t up to par (6-8 Isaac Bonga).
The real issue, as Brooks and Beal laid out Wednesday, is that Washington’s smaller lineup is not adequately spreading Philadelphia’s defense. The Wizards have been at their best this season when they play fast and attack the paint — the lineup that opened both games of the series so far is also the group that has scored the most points per possession for the team this year, according to the statistical website Cleaning the Glass.
But with Simmons and Embiid patrolling the lane and the rest of the lengthy 76ers gumming up passing lanes, Washington can’t rely on its usual strengths on offense. On the other side of the ball, it can’t keep Philadelphia’s seasoned big men from throwing their weight around and dunking or simply pulling up and shooting over the defense.
“They want to try to punish teams in the paint, that’s where a lot of their offense is generated and created,” Beal said. “They’re able to get in the paint, two feet in the paint, and once they do that, we’re helping a lot.”
The Wizards have been far from a standout 3-point shooting team this season, averaging 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. But their playoff average of 23.8 percent is worst among all teams, and even their long 2s are rarely falling. The team’s secondary shooters have yet to show up in a big way and support Beal.
Washington’s 3-point specialist, Davis Bertans, has only been consistent in his inconsistency this year. He went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc in Game 1 before going cold and shooting 0-for-4 from distance in Game 2. Brooks was so desperate for Bertans to get hot Wednesday that he let him play even as fouls piled up, and the Latvian ended up fouling out early in the fourth quarter without a bucket to show for it.
Neto, who shot 39 percent from 3-point range this season and 46.8 percent from the field, has struggled to get anything going on offense in the playoffs. He made 5 of 10 attempts between the two games.
Still, the Wizards have shooting options on the bench they can try, most notably Garrison Mathews, the pesky guard who loves a catch-and-shoot 3 and more importantly, is adept at drawing the type of fouls that have evaded Washington this series. But as Brooks re-examines his rotations and searches for the group that will unlock a win, the 24-year-old may hear his name called more often.
“We need everybody to chip in,” Brooks said. “We need our three bigs to chip in, we need [backup point guard Ish Smith] to chip in, we need everybody that comes in the game to get an opportunity. It’s not just about Brad. Brad has done a great job of putting us on his back at times, and Russell has, but when we’re really good, everybody’s being a part, contributing. We haven’t been able to find that yet. We’ve got another opportunity Saturday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.