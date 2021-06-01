WASHINGTON — Forward Davis Bertans will miss significant time due to a right calf strain for the second time this season, leaving the Washington Wizards without a key player heading into a must-win Game 5 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The 76ers lead the Eastern Conference first-round series 3-1.
Bertans, who has had an inconsistent season marred by injury and a bout with the coronavirus, was on his way to authoring his strongest game of the series against Philadelphia on Monday before he left in the third quarter with a right calf injury. An MRI exam Tuesday revealed the 3-point specialist has a grade 2 calf strain and is expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover, according to people with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the injury.
Bertans had 15 points on a 4-for-7 shooting night Monday in which he made 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. His performance has wavered drastically throughout the series, dipping to its lowest point in Game 2 when he fouled out after 23:43 without scoring a point.
But as Monday showed, Bertans can be a difference-maker when he is hot, and the Wizards are in desperate need of shooters against the 76ers. For all but Game 4, when center Joel Embiid left the game after one quarter with right knee soreness following a hard fall under the basket, Philadelphia’s defense is packing the paint and prohibiting Washington from getting into the lane where its offense is most effective. One fewer shooter means the task is that much easier for Philadelphia.
Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Game 5, a person familiar with the decision said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made official.
The MVP finalist is scheduled for an MRI exam Tuesday, according to 76ers coach Doc Rivers.
As for Bertans, his injury probably closes a trying year. The 28-year-old Latvian signed a five-year, $80 million contract this offseason but his numbers dipped from a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 42.4 percent from long range (sixth best in the league) in the 2019-20 season to 11.5 points on 39.5 percent shooting from three this year.
The Wizards lost starting center Thomas Bryant to a partial ACL tear in early January and wing Deni Avdija to a hairline fibula fracture in late April.
