WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards resolved at least one of their major headaches Friday and bolstered a thin frontcourt by reaching a deal with former Maryland center Alex Len.
Len, a 27-year-old whom Toronto released Tuesday, will sign a one-year minimum deal with the Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The 7-footer gives Washington much-needed depth at center after the team lost starter Thomas Bryant for the season because of a partial ACL tear earlier this month.
The Wizards now have Len, 13-year veteran Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner at center, though Wagner entered into the league's coronavirus protocol Jan. 12 and probably won't return to games for some time. Players who test positive for the coronavirus must isolate for between 10-14 days, per NBA rules, and then need time to work back into game shape.
In the meantime, Len gives an extremely shorthanded Washington roster -- dealing with six positive coronavirus cases -- an extra body. He's averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for his career, not living up to his draft spot after Phoenix took him No. 5 overall in 2013 but sticking in the league nonetheless.
"Let's face it, we need bodies," coach Scott Brooks said Friday in a virtual news conference. "It's hard to practice without them, it's even harder to play in games without them. So we need bodies, and [general manager Tommy Sheppard] and his staff have been searching and figuring out how we can keep this team moving in the right direction under these circumstances, and I think we're going to be in a pretty good place come Sunday."
The Wizards are Len's fourth team in the past two seasons. The Ukrainian native appeared in just seven games after signing with the Raptors this past offseason, averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in limited minutes before falling off the depth chart.
Len, who said he tested positive for coronavirus in June, missed his last three games with the Raptors because of the league's health and safety protocols.
Even with the 7-footer joining the roster, which was first reported by The Athletic, Washington may be forced to run with small lineups when it resumes its season Sunday in San Antonio. The team missed six games because of a coronavirus outbreak and has not played since Jan. 11.
The Wizards had nine players at practice Friday and only two were frontcourt players - Lopez and backup forward Anthony Gill, who has not seen significant playing time this season. Starting point guard Russell Westbrook participated in parts of practice but remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps injury.
Washington is so short on big men that 6-3 shooting guard Bradley Beal took turns guarding the 7-foot Lopez on Thursday.
"There were many moments where [Beal] was guarding RoLo," Coach Scott Brooks said in a virtual news conference Thursday, "and RoLo has all these moves down low, footwork is impeccable, and Bradley's trying to push him out of his box - it was pretty comical. I was laughing underneath my mask. That's what we're going to have to do . . . we had a good practice today with what we had. But [the guys] understand we're going to have to mix things up."
Len averaged 9.7 points and 7 rebounds in two seasons at Maryland. He returns to a familiar region after spending the first seven years of his career in Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto and Sacramento, and will reunite with a few familiar faces on the Wizards' coaching staff.
The center overlapped with assistant coaches Mike Longabardi and Corey Gaines in Phoenix. Assistant coaches David Adkins and Ryan Richman were both in College Park with Len, Adkins working with the women's program.
The Washington Post's Emily Giambalvo contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.