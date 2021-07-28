General manager Tommy Sheppard looked into the camera Wednesday and tried to assuage the fears of Washington Wizards fans everywhere.
No, Bradley Beal has not requested a trade. Yes, Sheppard, Beal and the organization are in a good place.
“The process of communication with Bradley is the same as, for me, as it’s always been,” Sheppard said with a smile during a video interview with the media. “We call each other. I was with him in Vegas . . . and we had a great time. Caught up. Talked about our coaching staff.
“Everything else, to me, the outside noise is just noise. I don’t comment on rumors or anything. I just know whenever I pick up the phone, we have a conversation. I give him updates, kind of what we were thinking.”
The status of Beal has been the biggest question mark for the Wizards as Thursday’s NBA draft approaches. The three-time all-star is entering a contract year and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The last thing the organization wants to do is lose him without any compensation, and Beal declined to detail his thoughts when the season ended in early June.
“We’re not even going to think about that or even talk about it right now,” Beal said at the time. “The biggest thing for me is we battled the whole year. We didn’t start off the year the way we wanted to. It was frustrating all around for everybody. I was frustrated at times. But I’m very optimistic and persevered through a lot of adversity, and I think we did that as a team.”
That uncertainty led to reports that Beal could request a trade before the draft to maximize his options.
Sheppard said the request never came and the organization is prepared to offer an extension in October, the soonest it can do so.
“What we’ve got to do is continue to push to get better and show value,” Sheppard said. “Show that we’ve gotten better across the board. I don’t know how to say it any more strong than that. An extension is available in October, that’s something that’ll be there the moment it’s available.
“There’s no pressure on Bradley other than I just want to make sure we respect the data that’s available, that it’s there. That’s what we did the last time when we did the extension that no one thought we could do.”
Things can change fast, however, and Sheppard traded John Wall in December, a week after publicly stating there were no plans to do so.
“We’ve always said you want to prepare for the big moment and be ready for the big moment,” Sheppard said. “And you’ll know when that moment comes because people will be calling you about it. We don’t go intending to trade anybody on our roster. But when those moments present themselves in the last two years, I think we’ve shown we’re not shy to do anything that we think makes the Wizards better.”
