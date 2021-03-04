WASHINGTON — For all their ups and downs in the first half of the NBA season, the Washington Wizards have proved one thing: Pit these underdogs against the league’s best, and they don’t wilt.
Washington added the Los Angeles Clippers to the list of high-rollers they’ve knocked off with a 119-117 win Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Kawhi Leonard’s team, which routed the Wizards (14-20) last week on their home court, is in good company — Washington already has wins against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Tallying another such victory was a nice way to enter the all-star break. Thursday’s win over the Clippers (24-14) kept a two-loss blip from becoming a worrisome streak and ensured the Wizards enter their five-day vacation with a 7-3 record over their past 10 games.
Not everyone, of course, will be resting: Bradley Beal, an all-star starter for the first time, was selected to team captain Kevin Durant’s roster. The St. Louis native achieves another long-held dream with his selection in that he will team up with his close childhood friend Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics for the first time.
But first, Beal wrapped up the first half of his season by leading six Wizards in double figures Thursday with 33 points including 14 at the foul line. Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
Starting center Moritz Wagner added 12 points. Davis Bertans and Raul Neto had 11 points each.
The Wizards came back from a 16-point first-half deficit, only securing the win after Westbrook tapped the rebound from Rui Hachimura’s missed free throw out to Beal in the closing seconds. Although a 3-pointer from Wagner put them ahead for good with 3:15 remaining, the Clippers trailed by one with seven second to go before Hachimura made the first of two free throws.
Leonard led Los Angeles with 22 points. Patrick Beverley added 17.
Hachimura played a huge role in helping Washington come back in the second half.
He was an aggressive, driving force during a third-quarter surge after a less organized second quarter left Washington trailing 61-54 after halftime. Hachimura scored the first six points in the third quarter to spur a 12-0 run that helped the Wizards pull even after 36 minutes. Both teams shot well from behind the 3-point arc and both unlocked critical role players. The Clippers had Luke Kennard, who entered the fourth quarter having made all four of his shots from the 3-point line, and Washington leaned on Bertans, who had five points — a 3 and a dunk — in the final 83 seconds of the period.
The Wizards opened just how they wanted to this time around, with solid, energetic defense that held the Clippers to 38.1 percent shooting, low turnovers and an energetic Westbrook leading the way. It helped that Los Angeles had eight turnovers itself in the first 12 minutes.
But for the second straight game, the second quarter brought trouble as Washington’s frustration mounted, seemingly at the officials, and its defense lagged. The Clippers made 15 of 21 from the field in the second quarter, which the Wizards managed to keep respectable with a nine-point run heading into halftime.
