The Washington Wizards landed on a replacement Thursday for forward Davis Bertans, their best 3-point shooter, who is opting to stay home when the NBA season resumes July 30 in Florida.
The team is likely to sign 27-year-old point guard Jerian Grant, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. Grant, who is from Silver Spring, Md., spent this season with the Wizards’ G-League affiliate and should provide some backcourt depth for Washington (24-40) when games resume at Disney World.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 39 games with the Capital City Go-Go this season. He shot 46.9 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from 3 (attempting 3.8 3s per game). Grant also comes prepared with four years of NBA experience, having played for the Knicks, Bulls and Magic since Washington drafted him No. 19 overall in 2015.
Grant’s ties to the organization run deeper than a draft pick and G-League affiliation — he is the son of former Bullets player Harvey Grant, who spent seven years with the organization.
As a replacement for Bertans, the point guard will make the league’s prorated minimum salary and he will be a free agent when the season ends. His contract will not count against Washington’s salary cap.
Grant’s likely addition to the team comes as the Wizards continue to prepare for travel to Orlando.
As of Tuesday, all players reported back to the Washington area and are participating in coronavirus testing every other day, as mandated by the NBA. Bertans informed the team of his decision to sit out the season earlier this week for the sake of his health both on and off the basketball court.
Bertans, 27, shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range this season, tied for seventh best in the league, and will be a prized free agent when the season ends. The Wizards shot down trade offers for the forward around the time he participated in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend in February.
Bertans will continue to work out with the team in the District of Columbia ahead of its departure in early July before returning home to his native Latvia.
The Wizards, meanwhile, will have a steep hill to climb to extend their season beyond eight games in Florida. They are the only Eastern Conference team not currently in the playoff picture.
