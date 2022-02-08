WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have season-ending surgery on his left wrist, the team announced Tuesday. The All-Star injured the wrist while bracing himself during a fall against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29.
Beal averaged 23.2 points in 40 games while shooting a career-low 30 percent from 3-point range. The 10th-year veteran, who can become a free agent this summer, has been part of trade rumors with the Wizards struggling to a 24-29 record despite a 10-3 start.
The team has lost nine of its last 11 games.
Beal was attempting to take a charge at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter against the Grizzlies when he braced himself while going to the floor. He finished playing the game, but was later diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
The team-wide struggles had not evaded the three-time All-Star, who made his first all-NBA team last season. His scoring average was the lowest since the 2016-17 season. A 45.1 shooting percentage was his lowest since 2015-16, but his 6.6 assists were a career high.
There was high optimism at the beginning of the season from Beal after the Russell Westbrook trade brought in Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell.
“I’ve said it earlier — we have depth, like, we have playmakers, we have shooters, we have bigs, but we can’t just throw it out there and think it’s going to work. We have to figure it out, how to mesh and how we jell the right way,” Beal said at the time. “But it feels good knowing that we have the pieces we need to be able to compete on a nightly basis to win games.”
