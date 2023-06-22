Four days after acquiring Chris Paul in a trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards found a home for the veteran point guard and netted a potential foundational piece for their rebuild.

Hours before Thursday’s NBA draft, the Wizards agreed to trade Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for guard Jordan Poole, a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the deal.

