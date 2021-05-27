PHILADELPHIA — Bradley Beal squatted at half-court and flexed his left hand.
He tried wiggling the hand. Opening and closing it. Squeezing some vibration into it, or shaking the pain out of it as the Washington Wizards were about to enter halftime facing a double-digit deficit against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
And where was his right-hand man? On a night when his exit would make national headlines, Russell Westbrook was stepping up to the foul line, where he would miss one of two free throws.
Westbrook couldn’t get much of anything to fall in Game 2, even before he was felled by an injury and then showered with popcorn by a Sixers fan as he left the court. Early in the fourth quarter, Westbrook stepped on the foot of Furkan Korkmaz and twisted his right ankle. More pain for Westbrook, who hasn’t looked all the way whole since the end of the regular season and has admitted to playing through “nicks and bruises.” His latest disjointed postseason performance: 11 assists but just 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
While Beal soared, scoring 33 points for a second straight game, Westbrook staggered. And after Wednesday night’s 120-95 loss, the Wizards and their dynamic duo trail two games to nothing in a first-round playoff series with a soon-approaching expiration date.
“He got beat up early in the game and a few other times,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said about Westbrook. “But I’ve seen him bounce back from some very not-so-good moments where you think he might be out for a couple of weeks. He’s tough. He’s not happy that he wasn’t able to finish the game, but he’s a winning basketball player.”
Added Westbrook: “I hurt it twice in a short amount of time. ... We’ll see what happens.”
If the Wizards have to rely on a banged-up Westbrook in their return home, the Capital One Arena cleaning crew won’t be the only ones using brooms after Game 4.
Sure, there are plenty of reasons Washington couldn’t crack 100 points on Wednesday night. The team needed something — anything — from hired shooter Davis Bertans, who fouled out after scoring zero points in almost 24 minutes. And the Wizards’ 2-for-22 showing from the 3-point arc just won’t cut it.
“We need everybody to chip in,” Brooks said.
Brooks spoke a basketball truism: Depth wins games and the Wizards’ rotational players must step up. Still, superstars like Westbrook face a higher standard. And if he can’t play as though he has Red Bull coursing through his veins — raging into the paint and repelling analytics with his midrange jumpers — then the Wizards have no chance against these Sixers.
During Washington’s pulsating prelude to the playoffs, Westbrook was exceptional. A World’s Strongest Man competitor pulling a semitrailer had nothing on the 32-year-old guard, who spent the final weeks of the season dragging the Wizards into relevancy.
Around the nadir of the season, Westbrook all but vowed to his teammates that they’d get into the playoffs — and he literally had to make history to keep that promise. You could set your watch by his nightly triple-doubles and get spoiled as he chased down Oscar Robertson’s record. He made greatness look routine, and turned Washington into the league’s best comeback story.
But when the season ended and the big games began, the Wizards’ superhero lost his cape.
In Washington’s play-in loss to the Boston Celtics, Westbrook dropped a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds but lumbered off the TD Garden floor with a 6-for-18 shooting line. The Wizards lost that play-in game and Westbrook was frank in discussing his subpar showing after Washington later rebounded to beat the Indiana Pacers and advance to meet the Sixers.
In Game 1 against Philadelphia, Westbrook produced another double-double (16 points, 14 assists) but shot just 7-for-17. The Sixers can get away with point guard Ben Simmons stacking assists and rebounds but shooting like a bricklayer, as he did in the opening game. On this Wizards team, Westbrook doesn’t have that luxury. He simply cannot be a detriment on the perimeter — he’s shooting 0-for-5 behind the arc and 33 percent overall in this series — and leave the scoring burden to Beal. He shot less than 34 percent from the floor only once in his final 14 regular season games, but it’s happened twice in four postseason games.
“He gives everything he has for his team,” said Brooks, Westbrook’s greatest defender. “He knows what this time is about, and I know what he’s about. So he has a couple of days to get his body right and bounce back.”
However, as Westbrook gave everything for his team to make the postseason, Wizards fans may now have to ask: At what cost?
After the second ankle injury Wednesday night, Westbrook needed assistance to leave the floor. That’s when someone seated above the visitors’ tunnel showered Westbrook with popcorn. It was a spineless act and Westbrook was so livid that he required four grown men to hold him back from bolting out of the tunnel.
“To be completely honest, man, this [expletive] is getting out of hand, especially for me — the amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the [expletive] they want to do,” Westbrook said. “In any other setting, I’m all for fans enjoying the game. It’s called sports, I get it. In any other setting, I know for a fact that fans ... wouldn’t come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head.”
He’ll be treated to a friendlier crowd in the next two games, but whether Beal’s right hand man can recapture his regular-season excellence remains to be seen. Asked about his left hand after the game, Beal said only that he hit his “funny bone.” Though he spent the following defensive possession clearly favoring the hand, it didn’t stop him from draining a long two on Washington’s next trip down the floor. Westbrook set up that play, just as he did for half of Washington’s 22 assists.
So there were moments when Westbrook played good enough. But for the Wizards to at least take a game in this series, they’ll need his greatness.
