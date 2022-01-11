The Washington Capitals sent goaltender Zach Fucale back to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after he struggled in his third career start Monday night against Boston.
Fucale had a storybook beginning to his NHL career, stopping 49 of 50 shots in his first three appearances. That came to a halt Monday, when he was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 16 shots in the 7-3 loss to the Bruins, Washington’s fourth defeat in a row (0-2-2). That left the 26-year-old with a 1-1-1 record and a 1.75 goals against average.
With Fucale’s chance to grab the starting job dashed, Washington is back to square one: Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are again the only goaltenders on the roster. But neither has been able to solidify himself 37 games into the season.
“There’s been games where they’ve been really good and games when you’ve just been looking for a little bit more consistency,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “... I think that happens with young players, but you are looking for that consistency and someone to grab a hold of it.”
Both netminders have had standout moments in the past two seasons, but consistency remains the issue. If neither can start to string together strong outings, Washington could look to acquire a veteran before the postseason.
Samsonov has struggled since he posted back-to-back shutouts at Los Angeles and San Jose in late November. In his past 12 starts, he has a 3.15 goals against average and an .891 save percentage, and he allowed three or more goals in nine of those games. His most recent appearance was Friday in a 5-1 loss at St. Louis: He was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots, with Fucale replacing him.
Samsonov is healthy, Laviolette said, and the 24-year-old has avoided the NHL’s coronavirus protocols this season. For the year, he is 13-3-3 with a 2.76 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.
Vanecek allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Fucale on Monday night while playing his first game since Dec. 19. The 26-year-old has allowed three or more goals in five of his past seven appearances.
He entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols Dec. 24, during the NHL’s brief stoppage. Vanecek returned to the team last week but was unavailable for losses at St. Louis and Minnesota because of the flu. On the season, he is 6-4-5 with a 2.62 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.
Vanecek said he felt better during his bout with the coronavirus than when he dealt with the flu. He had a headache for two days during that time but would eventually miss several days of ice time. He said he felt his game was “pretty good” before he landed on the COVID list. Now, it’s about getting back to that level.
“You have to get that [consistency] back somehow,” he said Tuesday. “I got the second half [of the game] Monday and tried to get back as soon as possible and help the team win the game, but it didn’t work like that. It is a new day, and we had a good practice.”
NOTES: Captain Alex Ovechkin did not practice Tuesday because he was taking a “maintenance day” to rest, according to the team. Washington has a day off Wednesday. Ovechkin skated 19:05 on Monday, recording an assist. He has not scored in his past four games but entered Tuesday’s action second in the NHL with 24 goals. ...
Washington remained without defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Carl Hagelin on Tuesday. Both entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols Monday.
