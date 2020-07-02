My brother, Jason, was the kid who grabbed an empty fruit basket, held it in front of him like a steering wheel and used his mouth to make car sounds as he pretended to race around our house.
Meanwhile, I was the kid who used the Nerf hoop at the top of my bedroom door to mimic Air Jordan’s dopest dunks until Mom or Dad yelled upstairs for me to stop before I crashed through the ceiling.
Steering wheels and hoops. Cars and sports. As we grew up together, those things largely shaped who Jason and I became — a pair of brothers who are unmistakably similar yet unquestionably different.
And no matter how far removed we get from those bygone days, no matter how long this 2020 uncertainty lasts, certain things have a way of circling us back and making us feel right at home again — even though home is where we’ve been figuratively spinning wheels for so many months.
If you’re like me, you’d press the accelerator on a time machine if you could right now, just so you could backspin for a bit to the summers when you and your brother had plenty of daylight and an old can of gas to burn.
A few weeks ago, Jason and I gave it a shot, at least, when our families gathered for an overdue visit.
It started when he rolled a green two-seater go-kart out of his shed and yanked the pull-cord until a familiar noise rang in my ears. A small Tecumseh engine sounds the same today as it did in 1988.
Speaking of 1988, we were pretty lucky as kids back then. We lived on a wooded lot with trails all over, where our imaginations could run among plenty of other wild things.
Dad built us a clubhouse on stilts that was nestled in the forest.
And we had go-karts.
Jason, older by 2½ years, got one first.
Along with pinching, punching and provoking me, driving was what he seemed put on this earth to do. Never mind that his maiden go-kart voyage, around age 7, featured him promptly plowing into the corn stalks in our back field.
That go-kart was a one-seater, powered by a 5-horsepower Briggs & Stratton. Once the husks were cleared off, Jason got a handle on it quickly.
Sometimes, I would squeeze my skinny Smith brother butt behind his, and we’d tear off around our 3⅓ acres.
Awhile later, Dad bought a nearly identical go-kart for me. Alas, I wasn’t born to be behind a wheel like Jason. The smell of a leather baseball mitt on my hand was more intoxicating to me than any delicious exhaust fumes. But I’d join Jason on the Smith circuit anyway.
Despite all of the pinching, punching and provoking, little brothers always follow their big brothers.
Occasionally, one of us would run out of gas, and the other would taxi him to the garage to fetch that old can. Other times, perhaps in retaliation to what we were asking of it, the chain on our one-wheel drive axle might pop off, interrupting the action until we manually put it back in place and resumed freewheeling, black grease smeared on our fingers.
For me, that frequent fix is probably the only vehicle remedy I’ve ever administered.
For Jason, it was probably the first of a life filled with them.
And so, when he acquired that green go-kart for his three kids several years ago, he sought to avoid a similar chain-popping impediment. Using still-greasy hands that have built and raced all manner of cars since 1994, he rigged it to be two-wheel drive.
Fittingly, my hands were busy shooting baskets on the hoop in Jason’s backyard last month when he fired up the go-kart.
I put the ball down.
He has a field behind his house now, too. For old time’s sake, we squeezed our skinny Smith brother butts on that two-seater and puttered, all 270 pounds of us, to the oval track that he has skillfully cut into his property.
I think it’s more for him than his children.
Round and round we went, taking turns and letting the kids have theirs. The memories swirling inside of me were as prominent as the dust flying around us. In my head, I was in a different time and place.
I was home.
So, four days later, that’s where I went.
Just as I was a lucky kid, I’m a fortunate adult, because I live mere miles from the house where Jason and I grew up.
Yeah, I used to follow Jason. I wanted to ride go-karts because that’s what my big brother did. I got racecar wallpaper in my bedroom because, well, I was too little to know that I really only liked cars because he did.
It wasn’t long, though, before I started thinking more for myself. And most of that thinking was about sports. As the years went by and the go-karts went silent, Jason would be in the garage, tinkering with motors while I was out front, dribbling a basketball on the stony driveway under the Lifetime hoop that Dad installed.
I’d spend hours out there. Sometimes, Dad would join me for free-throw contests. I’d go through my routine, modeled after Jordan, down to the way he spun the ball in his hands before a feathery release.
Then, Dad would step to the line and start banking in loud foul shots that had the backboard rocking as if Shaq had just dunked.
I was never a great basketball player. But there, on my home court, I was better than anywhere else. Because isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be? I knew the rim like it was another brother. I knew the best spots in the driveway. I knew the spots to avoid because if you missed from those, the ball would bound all the way down the damn front hill and into the woods.
Shooting there gave me peace.
Dunking there was therapeutic.
After a lousy day, a bad grade, a girl problem, I’d turn on the spotlight, use a broomstick to lower the rim a little and give her hell into the night with the same dunks I unleashed on that poor Nerf hoop in my bedroom years earlier.
I must not have had too many nights like that, though, because she’s still standing. That old Lifetime hoop is living up to her name.
I took my son there that day. He was done shooting after about 10 minutes.
So it was just me and her again.
She’s rusty and mildewy and rickety. But her chain net swishes just the same. And she can still tolerate my dunks — which are much less violent and come even lower now.
I drained some 3s. I clanged some jumpers that rolled all the way down the damn front hill, just like old times.
And then, even though Dad wasn’t home to oppose me, I sank 26 straight free-throws. My son was off playing in the woods, so there were no witnesses.
But I wouldn’t lie. Not about this.
In fact, during that lonesome spree, a perfect spin sent some of my shots bouncing right back to me, so I could start my next attempt perfectly in rhythm.
And when that would happen, I smiled inside.
Because, at those moments, I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
