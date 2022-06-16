WALKERSVILLE — Woodsboro Post 282 had a pair of runners in scoring position with one out three times Thursday evening.
Yet, each time ended with zeros on the board and frustration on the bench.
Those missed offensive opportunities cost Post 282 in a 4-1 loss to Clear Spring Post 222 at Heritage Farm Park.
“We’ve got to work on hitting the ball,” coach Brian Saylor said. “You’ve got to be in the game if the other team only scores four runs.”
The Wombats had their chances in the second, fourth and fifth innings by putting those runners on second and third. But Post 282 fizzled each time: strikeouts, weak flyouts and sharp lineouts doing it in.
By the time the final frame rolled around, the Wombats trailed by four. They began rallying once again with a leadoff single from catcher Dylan Polchito, and he came around to score on a pair of wild pitches plus a stolen base.
That alertness on the basepaths, followed by a walk and single from pitcher Travis Remsberg, put the tying run at the plate with one out for Post 282. But a double play squelched that final fight, and the Wombats had lost their fourth straight game to start the season.
The lack of offense wasted a solid start from Remsberg, who scattered five hits and struck out six in a complete game.
Post 222 did most of its damage by batting around in a three-run second inning. Only one ball left the infield, but an RBI single, double steal and bases-loaded walk all led to runs.
The Blaze added their fourth and final run on a two-out bloop single to left field in the sixth.
“He was throwing strikes,” Saylor said of Remsberg. “You throw strikes, you let the other team put the ball in play. We just got to make the plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.