Seeking a physical challenge last summer, Beth Nave picked a big one.
The former head coach for Oakdale girls lacrosse took on Maryland Trek, a 329-mile, week-long walking and biking expedition from the summit of Wisp Mountain in western Maryland to Ocean City to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Nave’s Trek got off to an inauspicious start when sudden pain on her left side on the first day of the trip rendered her unable to put any weight on her left leg.
Determined to finish the journey, she was helped on and off her bicycle by fellow participants for large stretches of the trip. The leg gradually started to feel a little better, and, on the seventh and final day, she was able to step onto the beach in Ocean City and put her feet in the water.
“It was a surreal feeling,” she said of completing the journey when it initially looked like she might not.
Nave is hoping for a smoother, pain-free trip when she begins another Trek on Sunday through Aug. 12.
At 56 years old, she will once again be the oldest of eight participants. The group is scheduled to stop in Frederick on Tuesday night after walking 27 miles and biking 28 miles from Hancock, stay overnight in a hotel and then begin another 55 miles of biking on Wednesday morning.
The group, which has five returners and three new members, will be walking 27 miles on four of the Trek’s seven days. The youngest of the eight participants will be 41.
“I would attribute that to a few things,” she said of the age range of the group. “One is you have to know yourself pretty well. It’s a pretty extreme thing to be doing. Then, you have to have the time. A lot of these people have fitness backgrounds. Think about it: Who wants to walk 27 miles for seven days? Who can take a week off?
“Unless you are a teacher, you are taking a week’s vacation,” said Nave, who teaches at Oakdale High School.
Nave said a running joke within the group is that “We are all stupid. Who does this?”
The reason they do it is to help kids who are battling cancer and their families.
As Nave was gritting her teeth through her pain during last summer’s Trek, the thought of young kids battling something far tougher helped her to push on.
As she was falling into the arms of other adults to dismount her bicycle because she couldn’t put any weight on her left leg, she kept thinking, “It’s not about me. I am just going to have to eat some humble pie.”
Last year’s Trek raised more than $116,000 for Just In Power Kids, a charity to help fight pediatric cancer organized by Justin Berk, the former longtime weatherman for WMAR-TV in Baltimore who also started Trek.
The money helps families deal with various issues that come along with fighting cancer.
For example, Nave said one young cancer patient was in the hospital for a thousand straight days, and it cost the family $30 a day to park there. It got to the point where both parents couldn’t stay at the hospital because they couldn’t afford to park the car.
That was until Just In Power Kids stepped in and picked up the tab.
Already more than $51,000 has been raised for this summer’s Trek, and Nave said the majority of the contributions begin to pour in after it has started, as people follow along on social media and other platforms.
“At first, I thought we were just raising money for cancer research. But it’s so much more than that,” Nave said. “The money goes straight to the families to help them. That’s what I love about it.”
