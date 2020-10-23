As someone who’d taken advantage of the various disc golf courses throughout Frederick County, Madeline Shaw noticed the unused acreage at Emmitsburg’s E. Eugene Myers Community Park and saw an opportunity to provide a new option for those in the community seeking outdoor activities.
So Shaw, the Emmitsburg town clerk, tossed an idea at Mayor Don Briggs and Town Manager Cathy Willets in August 2018. After applying for a grant, they received $14,000 from the Community Parks and Playgrounds program, which is run by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and invests in the development of parks.
The town chipped in another $5,000. Two years after Shaw’s suggestion, Emmitsburg’s disc golf course is scheduled for its grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Honestly, the mayor and the town manager loved the idea,” Shaw said. “We do want to find as many recreational opportunities for our residents. Sometimes it’s hard to come up with new ideas. ... How many baseball fields and softball fields can you have? So this was something different, and we thought that it could maybe cater to a different crowd and hopefully draw up some economic tourism to this area, too.”
Emmitsburg’s new disc golf course is made up of 18 par-three holes, including many set in the park’s wooded area, taking advantage of the natural landscape. “All of them are pretty challenging,” Shaw said of the holes, noting the difficulty of throwing around trees, not to mention a couple of water hazards (ponds) along the way.
Shaw, Briggs and Willets worked closely on the design of the course with the Fredrock Disc Golf Club, which was fully in charge of the installation, from the tee boxes to the metal baskets — the ultimate destinations for every disc thrown in the game.
The course currently has just one set of tee boxes, but another will be added in the spring, Shaw said.
While Saturday will mark the official opening of the course, including a tournament, Shaw said members of the public have already been playing on it.
There is no fee to play, but individuals must bring their own discs, which are different from an ordinary Frisbee. Just like a standard set of golf clubs used for different shots, there are discs of different sizes for throws from various distances and angles.
“It’s a lot of fun, and we like that all ages can do it. Anyone, young to old,” Shaw said.
Shaw couldn’t have known in 2018 when she floated the disc golf idea that a pandemic would restrict many activities by the time the new course would be completed. But given the nature of disc golf, if the weather cooperates, she figures it will be a popular option in a time of quarantining.
“I know for myself, just looking online, trying to find different discs, a lot of things are sold out because people want to do outdoor activities,” she said. “Since COVID, watching the other courses in the county, there’s always a lot of people playing.”
E. Eugene Myers Community Park, which takes up almost 60 acres, is located at 201 W. Lincoln Avenue in Emmitsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.