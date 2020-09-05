In his role as a football coach in the Linganore Oakdale Urbana Youth Athletic Association, Logan DiPaolo is accustomed to following the same defensive playbook used by Linganore’s high school program every fall.
But like many aspects of life in 2020, the COVID-19 era has caused him to adjust to the times and delve into something new.
Now, he’s a five-on-five youth flag-football coach.
“I’m used to complex blitzing and that type of thing,” said DiPaolo, who has also been the LOUYAA president for two years. “Now there’s more halfback passes. ... The quarterback can’t rush. It’s a whole new rulebook. Everything’s different from traditional football.
“The cool thing is, the kids love it.”
When the Mountain Valley Youth Football League — the primary league for most Frederick County youth tackle football — announced in early July that it had canceled the season this year due to safety concerns about the coronavirus, some of its member organizations changed gears and created flag football leagues as an alternative for their players.
For instance, LOUYAA and the Mount Airy Youth Athletic Association, which serves Carroll and Frederick counties, both designed in-house flag football leagues. Meanwhile, the Libertytown Rec Council got into the game from scratch by setting up a flag football league of its own that also includes teams from Brunswick and Damascus.
All three organizations drafted Return to Play safety guidelines. Leaders of all three said the reception and turnout have been better than expected.
“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback with it,” Libertytown Rec Council president Joe Click said. “I’ve gotten so many texts, I’ve gotten emails, Facebook messages, saying, ‘Thanks for putting something together.’”
DiPaolo was adamant about providing an alternative for the 500-plus tackle football players that typically register to play under the LOUYAA flag.
“Everybody’s down, right?” DiPaolo said, referring to the pandemic. “They don’t have sports, they don’t have school. ... But there’s been an overwhelming sentiment of, ‘Thank you for providing something for our kids to do this fall.’ ...
“It’s just getting the kids out there and running around and playing and having some fun,” he added.
LOUYAA traditionally has a flag football season in the spring. But once it became clear the fall season would be minus tackle football, DiPaolo and other board members got to work on an undertaking he called “a pretty daunting thing.” What resulted is a fall flag league that includes 10 teams and about 400 players from ages 5 to 15.
The season will run from Sept. 12 through the end of October (about six games per team). All games and practices will be held — in a staggered fashion to reduce the chance for large gatherings — at LOUYAA Park in New Market.
MAYAA’s league offers 5-on-5 flag football for kids from ages 4 through 14, with mostly six teams per level. Each team averages eight kids, for a total of about 165 participants.
With safety at the forefront of their minds, MAYAA co-commissioners Tim Washabaugh and Aaron Deeb spearheaded the league. Their football registration numbers were higher than they had been in years, and once the MVYFL canceled the season, they figured there would be great interest in a flag option.
“Once we transitioned [to flag], our numbers actually grew,” Deeb said. “We were able to get kids from a variety of areas that we wouldn’t have before.”
All of MAYAA’s games, also staggered, will be on Friday nights under the lights at the Mount Airy fairgrounds, starting on Sept. 11 and running through October. Washabaugh said they’ve set up three flag-football fields that are 25 yards wide by 50 yards long, with 10-yard end zones.
MAYAA’s transition was aided by the fact that Washabaugh and Deeb each have experience coaching youth flag football and can impart their knowledge to coaches who are greenhorns in the sport.
As for Click, in Libertytown, this is all new.
But after a meeting with other county rec council leaders in July, he and Libertytown vice president Andrew Bernstein saw an opportunity to expand the list of sports they offer.
Click, who is primarily a basketball coach, left most of the details to Bernstein, who has experience coaching youth football. Click is thrilled with the speed of the turnaround for instituting the league out of nowhere in less than two months during a pandemic.
“This was something that we just came up with a plan to get moving on it, and this is what happened,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest.”
Libertytown has about 85 players in two divisions, one for seventh-eighth graders, one for ninth-10th graders. They’ll play 6-on-6, but like the other two organizations, it will be non-contact — aside from the incidental type.
Libertytown’s league games will be held at Ballenger Creek Park, starting Sept. 19.
In addition to these new flag football leagues sprouting due to virus-related circumstances, Frederick County Parks and Recreation is holding its fall flag football league — which is part of the NFL Play 60 program — for the 10th year.
Serving ages 5 through 17 every fall and spring, the league is the county’s most popular program, according to recreation supervisor Keith Tapley. It typically draws between 500 and 600 kids.
This fall, even with concerns about the virus, Tapley said they have 525 participants.
“We were expecting a drop-off, maybe half,” Tapley said. “But we’re really surprised.”
The county season will be slightly abbreviated, running from Sept. 19 through October. Each team plays eight 5-on-5 games, which take place at Urbana District Park and Utica District Park.
Included in that bunch of squads this fall, Tapley said, are teams from the Urbana Youth Football organization, a tackle football member of the Mountain Valley league.
Some of those kids might need time to get the hang of flag football nuances, but it beats sitting at home with no football games of any sort to play. It’ll be a new and different endeavor for many — no matter how much traditional football experience they have.
Said DiPaolo, the LOUYAA honcho who still getting his flag football feet wet, “I’m even going to have the kids make up some plays.”
