Sometimes, AJ Mattes just needs a good tune to get in a groove when snowboarding.
It’s often a reggae song — Zungguzungguguzungguzeng by Yellowman is his favorite — that helps him relax and feel like he’s gliding down the mountain as if he’s surfing at the beach.
When the horns kick in, he launches himself over 20 feet in the air, spinning around two times and grabbing his board to complete his favorite trick, the backside 720 with a melon grab.
“I feel like I’m riding so much doper just because there’s music playing. I feel like I’m in a music video,” Mattes said.
That’s the type of flair the Frederick native goes for in competitions, and it’s helped him quickly move up the youth circuit and compete nationally.
Mattes, 16, now trains full time with the Park City Ski and Snowboard team in Utah and attends The Winter Sports School, a nearby charter school that has an altered schedule to support winter sport athletes.
It’s been a quick progression for Mattes, who first took an interest in snowboarding during family trips to Liberty Mountain in Pennsylvania. He first hit the slopes when he was around 11 years old, picking up tricks by watching YouTube videos of snowboarder Casey Willax.
After a few years of self-teaching, he wanted a bigger challenge and began researching top mountains on the East Coast.
“It was mainly just for experience because a lot of people don’t know that you can’t snowboard [at a competitive level] if you don’t have the experience of riding a massive mountain,” Mattes said. “I just really wanted to get used to all different terrain.”
That led him to Vermont, and winter weekend trips to the Green Mountain State became a regular occurrence.
Mattes received significant support from his mother, Gina, who was enthusiastic about her son’s hobby.
“If the kids ask me to do something, I’m all about it,” she said. “He just really, really liked it.”
On one extended Christmas-week excursion, a fellow snowboarder at the resort noticed AJ Mattes’ talent and told Gina about the Mount Snow Academy, which would help him train during the winter months. After meeting with school administrators and applying, AJ got accepted, and the family had to make a decision.
Sending him to board in Vermont for part of the year and essentially start a new life would cost tens of thousands of dollars. But after some thought, Gina — a single mom and CEO of a laboratory — wanted to let her son live out his dream.
“I was like, sure, what the heck. You only live once,” she said.
So, AJ split his time between there and Crestwood Middle School for two years, ramping up his training in the winter.
When it came time to enroll in high school, AJ wanted to stay in Vermont and went to the Stratton Mountain School, which also specializes in training winter sport athletes.
“I don’t think he really wanted to be here [in Frederick], not because of me or his friends, but because he loved the snow,” Gina said. “He loved that whole community. You know, everybody’s wearing a hat with their hair hanging out. … But they have their own thing going up there. And he just loved that.”
While there, AJ Mattes began competing in USA Snowboard and Freeski Association-sanctioned events in 2019. His specialty is slopestyle — a type of snowboarding that is run on an obstacle course-like downhill and features jumps and rails.
It’s perfect for Mattes’ flashy style, and before long, he began finishing top-3 at his age group in regional competitions. It earned him a few invites to national events, and he finally broke into the top 10 at his level in April at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
At that competition, he became enamored with the huge peaks in the Rocky Mountains and saw potential in himself on the national circuit.
“It’s more snow, more intense terrain, and bigger and better build features,” Mattes said. “Going to nationals really showed me that I could go somewhere in snowboarding.”
So, Mattes wanted to move west and find a school that increased the intensity of his training. Fortunately for Mattes, he didn’t have to go far to find his next coach.
At that tournament, he met Nick Poplawski, known to his riders as Pops. Poplawski is one of the coaches of the Park City Ski and Snowboard team, and Mattes had already planned to reach out to inquire about joining that club.
PCSS had a tent in the sponsor village at Copper Mountain, and the two struck up a conversation.
“Pretty much right off the bat, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this totally lines up with exactly what you guys are looking for.’ And I’m always looking to work with new riders with a ton of potential,” Poplawski said.
A few months later, Mattes was in the snowboarding hotbed of Park City, Utah.
Over the summer and first few weeks of fall, Poplawski works his students on trampolines to simulate jumps and increase their air awareness. It’s akin to gymnastics training, and for Mattes and others, the goal is to translate that to snowboarding.
“We’ve been taking a lot of traditional trampoline gymnastics style stuff and kind of putting snowboard flair to it. And that’s something he got a grasp of pretty quickly,” Poplawski said.
That training ramped up this month, as Mattes and other PCSS riders left Oct. 4 for a three-week trip to Banger Park in Austria. It’s Mattes’ first time on the continent, and he’ll be jumping at one of the world’s premier facilities.
He said he hopes to land a backside 1080 while there, which would be his first time successfully pulling off a jump with three full rotations. In addition, Poplawski wants Mattes to learn a double cork this season — where the rider flips and spins twice in the same maneuver — while refining his single flips and rail-riding technique.
“He’s really good at making really challenging things look, frankly, just super casual,” Poplawski said. “And that’s something with young riders that you don’t see a ton of the time.”
So, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mattes master those tricks this year. He’s progressed quickly and appears to continue that upward trajectory.
That’s thanks to his relaxed mindset when he rides down the mountain. He puts his earbuds in at the start of every run, ready to get in a groove.
All he needs is a good tune.
