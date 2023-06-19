Ginny MacColl, the mother of Urbana High graduate, Hollywood stuntwoman and American Ninja Warrior legend Jessie Graff, made history Monday night in the 15th season of the popular obstacle-course show on NBC.
At age 71, MacColl became the oldest competitor to ever complete an obstacle during a qualifying round at Universal Studios Hollywood.
“My mom had never done a pull-up in her entire life, and when she was 61, she started secretly working on it,” Graff, one of the most well-known competitors in the history of the show, said in a feature that aired right before MacColl’s run.
Inspired by her daughter’s success on the show, MacColl said she started training to get stronger.
“My generation of women were not encouraged to do any sort of strength training or to build muscles,” she said.
The first obstacle MacColl faced was the pole vault. It was fitting because her daughter was a three-time state pole vault champion at Urbana who went on to set records in the event at both Georgia Tech and the University of Nebraska.
The Ninja Warrior pole vault required competitors to leap off of a platform onto a pole and use it to span the considerable gap between platforms. A swimming pool waited below for those that failed.
MacColl jumped onto the pole and just spanned the gap, pulling herself up onto the next platform to make show history as she was cheered on by her daughter, the show announcers and the studio audience.
“Seeing my mom compete at this level, at this age has just shifted my perception of the world and the possibilities for me,” the 39-year-old Graff said during the pretaped feature. “There’s a whole new generation of kids coming in, and they have superhuman powers. Like, ‘How much longer can you do this?’ Then, I am like, ‘Oh, 30 years. You are good.’”
The second obstacle, greased lightning, which tested a competitor’s grip strength as they zip lined down to the next platform, proved to be a little too much for MacColl, who could not complete the dismount.
She swung back and fourth on the line for several moments before gracefully bowing out, turning to the studio audience with a smile before letting go and falling into the water below.
Monday’s episode also marked Graff’s return to the show as a competitor.
The six-time semifinalist and first woman to complete stage 1 of the Las Vegas Finals course had not competed on the show since Season 12 in 2020, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She sat out seasons 13 and 14 due to stem-cell treatment for her injured shoulders and neck and her busy schedule as a Hollywood stuntwoman.
On Monday’s episode, she breezed through the first four obstacles before losing her grip on the final one, cubes, before the warped wall and the buzzer. Graff still advanced to the semifinal round.
In the pretaped remarks, MacColl said, “I always said Jessie was a mini-me when we were growing up. Now, I feel like I am a mini-Jessie.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.