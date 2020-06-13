After erasing a three-run deficit on Sunday, the Frederick Heartbreakers 12U softball team lost 5-4 to the Central Pennsylvania Krunch Elite.
“We came back and tied it up,” Heartbreakers coach Carlton Mazaleski said. “We just fell short by one.”
That’s OK. The comeback that really mattered had gone off without a hitch.
The Heartbreakers were back on the field last weekend as a full team for the first time since early March, when sports were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, competing in the aptly named AACCC Quarantine Breakout Tournament near Bedford, Pennsylvania.
Their 5-4 loss came in the tournament’s championship game. Not a bad showing for a travel team that hadn’t done any traveling, playing or practicing as a full team for months.
”It was nice just being back on the field again after everything that happened,” Heartbreakers first baseman Katie DeGirolamo said. “We weren’t able to practice or play for awhile. I didn’t really mind the restrictions because I was just happy that I was able to play.”
The restrictions she mentioned were precautions taken to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“All teams and all spectators, everybody was pretty vigilant with keeping that going, and it seemed to work well for them out there,” Mazaleski said.
Between innings, pitchers didn’t leave the softball on the field for their counterparts to pick up. Pitchers used their own team’s balls, which were wiped down frequently.
Players weren’t able to congregate, either.
“Half of us had to stay in the dugout, half of us had to go outside of it or we would all stay outside of it and just keep our distance,” Heartbreakers third baseman-shortstop Kenzie Lewis said.
And gone was the postgame handshake line, replaced with a new show of sportsmanship.
“We just waved and said good game to the other team,” Heartbreakers catcher Josie Hoffacker said.
“We’re used to shaking people’s hands and saying ‘Good game,’” Heartbreakers third baseman-outfielder Reaghan Strine said. “But we couldn’t even walk past each other this time. It was just different.”
Still, it was softball. The last time the Heartbreakers competed together came during an indoor game in early March, and some had waited even longer to compete again.
“I had surgery on my right [wrist], and I wasn’t able to play in any of the indoor tournaments,” Lewis said. “So it felt really good to play with my team again.”
Despite the layoff, Heartbreakers like Paige Liu said they didn’t detect any noticeable rust. Granted, the players had been practicing on their own during the shutdown.
“We have a tee and a net put up in our garage, so my dad and I would go out there every night, and we would hit balls and work on my swing,” said DeGirolamo, who also took grounders and pop flies with her brothers on a baseball field.
Technology helped players stay sharp during individual workouts. On the knobs of their bats during workouts, Heartbreakers like Alyvia Shew had Blast sensors recording data on their swing — such as speed and angles — that could be used for analysis.
“We tried our best because obviously we weren’t all together,” Heartbreakers shortstop-third baseman-outfielder Delaney Stull said. “But it was definitely hard because we weren’t all together at the same time.”
Nonetheless, it didn’t take the team long to get into the swing of things when they played their first tournament game on Friday.
“They came out and they really had the high intensity, a lot of determination out there,” Mazaleski said. “Every player had a role in all of it, and they definitely came together as a team and got things done to get to that championship game.”
The Heartbreakers played seven games in the tournament. A highlight was beating the Maryland Express, another Frederick County team, in the semifinals.
“Playing against the Maryland Express was probably the most fun I’ve had playing in a while because we’re like rivals, and we know a bunch of the girls on their team,” the Heartbreakers’ Macie Horton said.
Due to the health crisis, Heartbreakers players like Aubrie Courtney were concerned they might not get to play this summer. Some of the tournaments on the team’s schedule had already been canceled.
The Heartbreakers are scheduled to play at a tournament in Hagerstown this weekend and, following Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement Wednesday loosening restrictions further in the state, that tournament will be held. The Heartbreakers hope to do even better this time.
“It wasn’t the best coming in second,” Stull said. “But it was really good to be able to play with my team — and just the feeling of winning again.”
