Mark Hutchins struck his second shot from the ninth fairway at Thurmont’s Maple Run Golf Club well on June 26. It was a nine-iron about 115 yards from the flagstick, and the ball dropped 12 inches from the cup before bouncing in.

That shot meant he recorded a rare double eagle, or albatross, on the par 5, which occurs when a players shoots three-under on a hole. And it wasn’t the first time he’s done it.

msmith6276

Great but someone who hits it 315 off the tee should not be playing the senior tees.

