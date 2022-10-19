The 2022 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships will be held Sunday at Gambrill State Park and Frederick City Watershed Cooperative Wildlife Management Area.

Registration and packet pick-up for participants will be held at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

