The 2022 USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships will be held Sunday at Gambrill State Park and Frederick City Watershed Cooperative Wildlife Management Area.
Registration and packet pick-up for participants will be held at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 7 to 8:30 a.m.
The course is 16 miles long.
Races begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Gambrill State Park. The action begins with prologues for 19+ Elite/Open Men, followed by 19+ Elite/Open Women.
The races that follow the prologues are: 19-29 Men, 17-18 Men, 30-34 Men, 40-44 Men, 35-39 Men, 45-49 Men, 50-54 Men, Single Speed Men, 55-59 Men, 60-64 Men, 50-54 Women, 30-34 Women, 35-39 Women, 40-44 Women, 19-29 Women, 65-69 Men, Single Speed Women, 17-18 Women, 60-64 Women, 55-59 Women, 45-49 Women, 65+ Women, 70+ Men (five-year age groups).
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Attaboy Barrel House in Frederick.
Riders will compete in their respective age-group based on their official racing age as of Dec. 31, 2022. Pro riders must participate in the Elite/Open race and are not allowed to participate in age group championship races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.