Holly Hills Country Club general manager Kris Anderson and his staff watched Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s press conference together on Wednesday.
They’ve been doing that very thing since Hogan banned golfing in Maryland in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each time, they hoped to learn the ban was lifted.
And this time, Hogan delivered the news they longed to hear — all Maryland golf courses, including theirs in Ijamsville, could reopen on Thursday.
They didn’t get to hear much more, though, thanks to eager golfers looking to return to Holly Hills.
“The phones then started ringing off the hooks while we were still trying to listen to the rest of the press conference and understand what the restrictions might be,” Anderson said.
But by the evening, Anderson had a plan in place and expected to have people teeing off at Holly Hills by 11 a.m. Thursday.
Over the next couple of days, Frederick County courses will once again have golfers hacking away on lush grass and tapping putts on greens, something they haven’t been allowed to do in Maryland since courses were forced to shut down on March 23 because of the health crisis.
On Wednesday, Hogan said golfing was one of the outdoor activities Marylanders could resume at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Worthington Manor Golf Club in Urbana didn’t plan to waste a second reopening. Its superintendent, Adam Stottlemyer, said golfers were set to tee off Thursday morning.
“There’s definitely a lot of people that have been itching to get out,” he said. “Everyone’s ready to go. I mean, we have a full tee sheet on a Thursday, which is pretty uncommon. Tomorrow’s going to be like a weekend day for us.”
With such pent-up demand, some golfers in this area didn’t have to wait for Frederick County courses to open. They could play in neighboring states like Virginia, which reopened its courses before Maryland did.
“That was part of our frustration here in Maryland,” said Ted Goodenow, general manager of Whiskey Creek Golf Club in Ijamsville. “We were a bit flabbergasted by the decision not to open up in Maryland when everybody in Maryland was driving over to Virginia.”
He said that helped make Virginia courses busier than they normally would be, creating the kinds of crowds that people should avoid to reduce their chances of getting the coronavirus.
Also, as the courses lost customers, they had to continue maintaining grass and greens so they could be ready to serve golfers once the ban was lifted.
“Probably for the past few weeks, we’ve lost quite a bit of revenue to neighboring states,” Stottlemyer said.
Goodenow was surprised to find out Wednesday that courses could open the following day. He wasn’t sure if he’d be open on Thursday. He said he was still waiting on masks that were ordered, although they were expected to arrive.
“I’m kind of playing tomorrow by ear,” he said Wednesday night. “Friday, though, I’ll definitely be open.”
With rain in the forecast for Friday, he wasn’t sure how filled up tee sheets would get. But golfers were already putting in their names for future weekends.
“People are, I guess, as excited as we are that Maryland courses are open,” Goodenow said.
Local courses plan to take safety precautions, many of which they implemented before being shut down. Anderson said safety for customers and staff was a must.
“We had been doing one person per cart, we had been doing social distancing, we don’t allow the staff to touch anything, any of the clubs or the bags of any of the members or any of the players,” Anderson said. “The pro shop will be closed, so that we’ll just take tee times over the phone.”
He said golfers can only show up 20 minutes before their tee times, and they must leave as soon as their round is over so there isn’t any sort of congregating. There will be limits to how many people can be on the driving range and putting green, and tee times will be 15 minutes apart.
“It’s a little easier for us because we don’t do as many rounds, we’ll be only doing members-only, no guests,” Anderson said. “And we typically do fewer rounds than the public courses because we are a members-only club.”
With 80 golf carts, Goodenow can only give out so many, and he doesn’t want people waiting around for carts, so he might have to block off the tee sheet. But family members and those who drive to the course together can share a cart. People can walk Whiskey Creek’s course, although it’s hilly.
“We’re going to give folks the option if they’ve driven together or they’re part of the same family, they can share a cart,” he said. “There’s obviously the option to walk, and we’re going to try to spread out the tee times a little bit more.”
Also, he said Whiskey Creek would have a prepaid option. There are other familiar safety requirements, such as wearing face covers. The restaurant is closed for seating but available for to-go orders.
“We were already putting in measures, more safety precautions, and social distancing, in order to protect our employees and our patrons,” said Stottlemyer, adding that golf is a game that allowed for social distancing.
The courses themselves are in good shape, and the shutdown played a role.
“The golf course is definitely as good looking now as it ever could be,” Anderson said. “We haven’t had play in a month and half, and the greenskeeper’s dream is to have that much time to be able to take care of a golf course, with no golfers on it.”
Now, players will return. Anderson said Holly Hills’ members were excited.
“For our members, they pay their dues even during the time when the golf course was shut down,” he said. “So they literally were paying for it to be kept up well, which was nice, and so they deserve this time to be able to play their course.”
