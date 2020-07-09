Joseph Booth was looking out over what used to be the front nine holes of the now-shuttered West Winds Golf Club near New Market last week, replete with greens overtaken by longer grass.
He was imagining a transformed course that would trade golf balls for flying discs.
On Friday Booth’s vision for Frederick County’s first dedicated pay-to-play disc golf course will be realized when he opens West Winds Disc Golf to the public.
“It’s a niche sport right now but it is growing,” he said.
Disc golf rules are similar to that of golf, in that the goal is to get from a tee box to the hole — or in this case a metal basket — in as few strokes as possible.
“The biggest thing is that we throw our clubs,” Booth said, joking about the two sports’ differences.
Instead of a bag full of clubs, disc golfers carry with them a series of throwing disks similar to the Frisbees that have long been a mainstay of college campuses and neighborhood parks.
The specialized discs used for the sport are smaller than what most people throw in their backyard, but are designed to make them fly farther and more accurately.
Disc golfers, as with standard golf, use drivers, putters and everything in between.
Each one has a series of four numbers on it, with each describing a different flight characteristic.
After golf operations at the privately owned club ceased in 2016, Raj Singh purchased the property in July of last year, looking only to convert the clubhouse into an Indian/American grill and event venue called The Palace, which he hopes to open in October.
Singh, who owns several liquor stores in Frederick County, approached the community to solicit feedback on what to do with the overgrown course, since he had no interest in operating a golf operation.
Booth had moved into a house nestled alongside the course just a month earlier and proposed the land could be converted into a disc golf course.
After presenting Singh with literature on the sport and providing a demonstration, Singh was convinced.
“It’s easy to play for everyone and not very expensive,” Singh said.
The course will operate as part of Singh’s company, Bhatia MQRA LLC.
Booth, who works for the U.S. Census Bureau, fell in love with the sport while taking his children to a park in Howard County that featured a disc golf course next to the playground.
While the kids were occupied on the playground, Booth would casually throw to the nearest disc golf baskets.
When a group would play through, he would join them for two holes while keeping an eye on his nearby children.
“Because I spend so much time on the computer,” he said, “it gave me that reason to go walk.”
“I could play, they could play with me when they wanted to; when they got bored they would just go back over to the [playground],” he said.
One of the friends he made while playing in the park was Dashiel Callen.
Callen, a 51-year-old consultant, said he spends much of his work day sitting in front of a pair of computer monitors and enjoys how accessible the sport is.
“You can do this with children and you can take it through your entire life and play as a senior citizen, if you’re so inclined,” he said.
Callen was one of a group of volunteers who recently joined Booth to install the metal baskets, which consist of a metal pole and basket, which is draped in chains to stop the discs.
With the grounds overgrown, volunteers were also needed to trim back trees and bushes to make the course more playable.
Greg English, who like Callen, joined the group of more than two dozen volunteers in readying the course for play, said the new West Winds course will be an improvement on the typical disc golf course.
“I’ve been to other courses in state parks where it’s a little bit harder to navigate, especially if the signage isn’t good,” he said. “Whereas this [course] feels a lot more user friendly.”
For now, Booth and his wife Kosal have covered the $9,000 needed to purchase the baskets for the course.
Booth said he would next look to install concrete tee boxes, which will offer better footing for players.
When the course opens Friday, Booth said he is asking players to donate $4-$6 dollars through a Paypal link on the course website.
Golfers will also be able to find the course on the UDisc app, a free phone app that lets players create digital score cards and track their performance over time.
To adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines, parties will be limited to six disc golfers and must bring their own discs.
Booth said he hopes West Winds is added as a stop on the Professional Disc Golf Association’s pro tour.
“This is not a strength sport,” he said. “This is a form sport.”
“You have to be quick and graceful and fast because the harder you try and throw it, the closer it lands to you,” he said.
